Celebrating in three courses

THERE is little in life more enjoyable than a warm nutritious meal delivered to your door and employees of Whitsunday Regional Council were treated when they got just that.

No, it wasn't delivery from their favourite takeaway restaurant, but a hand-delivered three-course meal from the hard-working team at Bowen Meals on Wheels.

As part of National Meals on Wheels Day on Wednesday, the staff at Whitsunday Regional Council were given the opportunity to enjoy the same delicious lunch that the clients of the community organisation would be provided on the day.

They weren't left hungry, enjoying an entree of pumpkin soup, main of roast pork and four vegetables with gravy and apple crumble for dessert.

Bowen Meals on Wheels branch treasurer Chris Storrie said using the nationwide day to show the community the importance of the organisation was a great opportunity.

"We're actually blessed in Bowen that we have a qualified chef preparing our meals," Ms Storrie said.

"Everything else we do, such as kitchen assistants, meal delivery and administrative tasks, is performed by volunteers.

"Many may see us just providing meals to frail, aged and disabled members of the community, but the service is more than just that."

Visits from volunteers who are delivering the meals provide an opportunity for social interaction and to monitor the health and wellbeing of clients.

The Bowen branch can also provide short term meals for those recuperating from illness or poor health.

Across Queensland, about two million meals a year are delivered, helping more than 10,000 members of the community.

Helping about 25 people in the Bowen region, it's a service that Ms Storrie believes is crucial to the wellbeing of its members.

"We work closely with other service providers to promote the wellbeing of many of the more vulnerable people within our community," she said.

"National Meals on Wheels Day is a great excuse for us to show that."

If you're interested in Meals on Wheels for yourself or someone in the community you can reach the Bowen branch at 4786 1407 for more information.