Celebrating indigenous tourism with a Whitsunday first

GUIDE: The Whitsundays have welcomed their very first guided indigenous tour. Picture: Isock

THE Whitsundays have celebrated the launch of its first guided indigenous tour, the Ngaro

Indigenous Cultural Tour by Whitsunday Paradise Explorer.

The timely introduction of this tour perfectly works in with the Queensland’s Year of indigenous Tourism.

The Ngaro indigenous Cultural Tour will provide a unique experience delivered by Traditional Ngaro indigenous Guides. They will be sharing stories and messages in the hope guests develop a greater understanding of the history of the Ngaro Tribe, an ancient-island-sea tribe with strong traditions and customs.

The tour will also demonstrate how they hunted and sourced bush tucker, guests will have the

opportunity to learn how to throw handmade fishing spears and enjoy a delicious gourmet lunch, including damper and refreshing billy tea on the beach after an informative and relaxing island bushwalk.

Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Office Tash Wheeler thinks the launch of this tour could not have come at a better time.

“At last year’s Queensland Tourism Awards, the state government announced 2020 to be the year of indigenous Tourism; we’re excited to be able to offer The Whitsundays first guided indigenous tour through Whitsunday Paradise Explorer.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said indigenous tourism was a fast-growing section of Queensland’s tourism industry.

“More tourists than ever before want an authentic cultural experience when they come to Australia,” Ms Jones said.

“This is a rapidly growing sector of the tourism market globally. That’s why the Premier has

announced 2020 the Year of indigenous Tourism – with an eye to promoting tours like this and enticing more visitors to Queensland.

“To have a tourism experience like this in the Whitsundays will provide a huge boost to the local industry and will entice more visitors to the region, keen to experience indigenous culture.”

Owner and Operator of Whitsunday Paradise Explorer John Henderson is excited to be sharing this tour after 18 months of planning.

“Whitsunday Paradise Explorer has a simple mission – to increase the awareness of indigenous culture within our region while providing its guests with an experience of a lifetime,” he said.

“Whitsunday Paradise Explorer is a little boat tour and charter company with a big heart and great attitude that provides its guests with “an experience of a lifetime” by delivering personalised, quality, unique, and memorable tours in the beautiful Whitsundays.”

For more information regarding Whitsunday Paradise Explorers’ new Ngaro indigenous Cultural Tour go here.