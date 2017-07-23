23°
Celebrating our family history

23rd Jul 2017 9:12 AM
BACK IN TIME: Members of the Whitsunday Family History Group at a gathering in 1997.
BACK IN TIME: Members of the Whitsunday Family History Group at a gathering in 1997. Contributed

OUR past might not define us, but there is clearly a lot of fun and a few adventures to be had in understanding the loves and lives of our ancestors.

The Whitsunday Family History Group does exactly that, with members forming close friendships while revelling in each other's stories of family trees and personal pasts around the world.

President Susan Wright said next week they were preparing to celebrate 30 years together with a Christmas in July dinner.

Mrs Wright, who joined the group 22 years ago, said they had six founding members and "lots of local history between us”.

Along with another group member, Mrs Wright recently returned from a trip to Ireland where she attended family history conferences and uncovered further details about her own past.

"I got to visit where my great great-grandmother worked on a farm in 1851 in south-west Wales,” she said.

Mrs Wright said the Whitsunday group of 20-30 members met monthly at a member's house and shared stories and resources.

She said members were taught how to use online resources and where to look for information about family history research.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  proserpine whitsunday family history whitsundays

