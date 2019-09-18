Celebrating the region with bubbles and high tea

BUBBLES: A Bubbles and High Tea event will be taking place in Collinsville next month.

THE LADIES of the Bowen Zonta group have done a lot for the region's communities, however, the ongoing support of the Collinsville women is the focus of an afternoon tea to be held next month.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Bowen Zonta Branch, a momentous achievement for the local organisation that seeks to empower women and advocates for women's rights.

However, Bowen Zonta Branch president Lynette Klukas said the organisation would not be anywhere near as strong without the ongoing support of the Collinsville community.

"We have supporters from Collinsville who regularly travel to all of our club's fundraising events and have been a part of the organisation from the start," she said.

"We want to thank those loyal supporters for their contribution so we thought what's a nicer way than an afternoon high tea.

"We also want Bowen women to come out on a bus we're planning so that we can have everyone catch up.

"It's been a while since we've had the opportunity to get everyone in Collinsville and we are looking forward to it."

THANK YOU: The Bowen Zonta Club wants to thank the women of Collinsville for all of their help and assistance. Jordan Gilliland

Guests will be greeted with a complementary glass of bubbles plus a buffet high tea.

A multi-draw raffle will also add to the afternoon's entertainment.

The event will see guest speakers including Collinsville Teleconnect manager Sue Clarke, Domestic Violence NSW media advocate Tamara Henry and Division 4 councillor Nicola Greiger.

"They're all great and interesting people with a lot to say so it'll be very interesting," Mrs Klukas said.

"It'll be a great afternoon of fun."

The event will take place on Saturday, October 5, at the Pit Pony Tavern from 1.30pm with tickets costing $20 per person.