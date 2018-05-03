Celebrating seven years of adventure on the Whitsunday water

COOL CREW: The Red Cat Adventures team at the grand opening of the new shop in the Airlie main street.

COOL CREW: The Red Cat Adventures team at the grand opening of the new shop in the Airlie main street. Tamera Francis

FROM humble beginnings, Red Cat Adventures has grown into a charter boat company that offers a range of unforgettable experiences on the Whitsunday waters.

The management team acknowledge they wouldn't be in their position without their crew, agents, suppliers and the backing of the tourism industry.

In particular they acknowledge, appreciate and sincerely thank the travel agents for their support.

"We would not have expanded so rapidly without their bookings,” owner Julie Telford said.

"The best part of winning an award is the recognition it brings to our crew. They work tirelessly for our business and it's a wonderful thing to bring home a few trophies and let them know that's it's not just Ash and I that think they're amazing, it's also the tourism industry.”

Through the years, Red Cat has secured a bounty of awards including two gold Tourism Whitsunday awards and two Queensland awards for adventure tourism and commendations as a tour and transport operator.

Mrs Telford said the staff were the core of Red Cat Adventures, continuously encouraging and assisting the growth and improvement of the business.

"They are the foundations of the business and we pride ourselves on our long-term staff members, especially in such a transient town,” she said.

"Our boat crew are all born Australians. This is part of our strategy as we believe travellers should have the Aussie experience the moment they step on board one of our boats.

"The reservation, admin and management team are a mix of nationalities, with the Kiwis attempting a small takeover.”

Red Cat prides itself on having a diverse staff that spans generations, with four baby boomers, 18 generation X and Y members and two generation Z team members on board.

Giving back to the community is something Red Cat places high importance on.

As Mrs Telford said: "We're so lucky to be part of the Whitsunday region.”

Each year, Red Cat invests in various sponsorships and community support programs, of which 90per cent are not-for-profit.

Investing in the careers of local youth ranks high on the business's agenda, with a number of employees at Red Cat hired through programs with local schools.

"We've hired four staff through the Hired Jobseekers Youth Program and mentored seven students,” Mrs Telford said.