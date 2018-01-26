Celebrating the achievements of every day people

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen with Whitsunday Regional Council's citizen of the year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds Chris Harvey, Mayor Andrew Willcox and Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen with Whitsunday Regional Council's citizen of the year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds Chris Harvey, Mayor Andrew Willcox and Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan. Jessica Lamb

THE Whitsunday region celebrated 29 worthy Australia Day award recipients in ceremonies at Collinsville, Bowen and Proserpine today.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said for our communities, Australia Day is the ideal day to celebrate and recognise Whitsunday citizens for their outstanding achievements.

"As Mayor of the Whitsunday Region it is always a great honour to present the awards to our residents who represent excellence in our region and share a common commitment to the local community," Cr Willcox said.

"Our award winners come from all walks of life and have excelled in different areas whether they be sporting achievements, working in community groups or being dedicated to a specific cause," he said.

"Many of these dedicated groups and individuals go out of their way to enrich the lives of others and freely give their time for the betterment of others; they truly are an inspiration.

"I would also like to thank the people who took the time to submit a nomination, without your efforts these awards would not be possible."

The full list of the Whitsunday Region Australia Day Award Winners 2018 are as follows:

Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds

Citizen of the Year - Chris Harvey

Proserpine Cowboys supporter, Chris Harvey, at Allianz Stadium with his message for the lads back home.

READ MORE about Chris Harvey and how he got Proserpine on the big screen

Young Citizen of the Year - Emma Deicke

BIG TIME: Miss Rodeo Australia 2017, Emma Deicke in front of the new billboard on the Bruce Hwy. Peter Carruthers

READ MORE about Emma Deicke

Senior Citizen of the Year - Brian Richardson

VOLUNTEERS: Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassadors Ingrid Maring, Brian Richardson, Barb Bennett, Jack Edgar, Natacha Jochim, Gwen Jackson, Tony Dunn, Peter Payne, Maggie Jennings and Doug Hargraves. Inge Hansen

READ MORE about Brian Richardson

Senior Sports Award - No nominations received

Junior Sports Award - Lochlon Bland

Whitsunday Christian College student Lochlon Bland

Sports Administrator Award - Bernadette Macdougall

FACES BEHIND THE PLANS: (back l-r) Bernadette Macdougall, Steve Tween, Paul Murphy, Anthony Nobilia, (front l-r) Bernard Woods, Justin Butler, Kylie Drysdale and Shane Bartlett. Dane Lillingstone

READ MORE about Bernadette Macdougall

Senior Cultural Award - Whitsunday Family History Group

IN HONOUR: Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and Whitsunday Family History Group members Pat Mengel, Linda Thorogood, Lorna Price, Lyn Burke, Bev Gordon and Lloyd Fox pay their respects at the Proserpine Cenotaph in 2016. Rory Sheavils

READ MORE about Whitsunday Family History Group

Junior Cultural Award - Taylor Trewartha

Taylor Trewartha

READ MORE about Taylor Trewartha

Community Event of the Year - Whitsunday SESsions

Airlie Beach Festival of Music promoter Gavin "Butto" Butlin leading the vote of thanks to the SES at Whitsunday SESsions on Saturday. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

READ MORE about Whitsunday SESsions

Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award - Mr Joseph Little

Joe Little, Proserpine. Peter Carruthers

Bowen

Citizen of the Year - Mr Michael McLean and Ms Jo Griggs

Young Citizen of the Year - Emma Nebauer

Senior Citizen of the Year - Lenore Brown

Senior Sports Award - No nominations received

Junior Sports Award - Lydiah Ballinger

Sports Administrator Award - Gary Fordham

Senior Cultural Award - Eileen Crouch

Junior Cultural Award - Madeleine Trueman

Community Event of the Year - Legends of League All Stars

Mayoral Award - Jennifer Brazil

Collinsville

Citizen of the Year - William (Charlie) Hobson

Young Citizen of the Year - Bianca Anonuevo

Senior Citizen of the Year - Melvyn Poole

Senior Sports Award - Helen Cox

Junior Sports Award - Georgia Simpson

Sports Administrator Award - Brett Farraher

Senior Cultural Award - Patricia Widt

Junior Cultural Award - Rilee Mackie

Community Event of the Year - Collinsville State School P & C Association - Colour Chaos Fun Run

More photos and interviews to come