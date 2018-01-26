Celebrating the achievements of every day people

THE Whitsunday region celebrated 29 worthy Australia Day award recipients in ceremonies at Collinsville, Bowen and Proserpine today.
Mayor Andrew Willcox said for our communities, Australia Day is the ideal day to celebrate and recognise Whitsunday citizens for their outstanding achievements.
"As Mayor of the Whitsunday Region it is always a great honour to present the awards to our residents who represent excellence in our region and share a common commitment to the local community," Cr Willcox said.
"Our award winners come from all walks of life and have excelled in different areas whether they be sporting achievements, working in community groups or being dedicated to a specific cause," he said.
"Many of these dedicated groups and individuals go out of their way to enrich the lives of others and freely give their time for the betterment of others; they truly are an inspiration.
"I would also like to thank the people who took the time to submit a nomination, without your efforts these awards would not be possible."
The full list of the Whitsunday Region Australia Day Award Winners 2018 are as follows:
Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds
Citizen of the Year - Chris Harvey
READ MORE about Chris Harvey and how he got Proserpine on the big screen
Young Citizen of the Year - Emma Deicke
Senior Citizen of the Year - Brian Richardson
READ MORE about Brian Richardson
Senior Sports Award - No nominations received
Junior Sports Award - Lochlon Bland
Sports Administrator Award - Bernadette Macdougall
READ MORE about Bernadette Macdougall
Senior Cultural Award - Whitsunday Family History Group
READ MORE about Whitsunday Family History Group
Junior Cultural Award - Taylor Trewartha
READ MORE about Taylor Trewartha
Community Event of the Year - Whitsunday SESsions
READ MORE about Whitsunday SESsions
Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award - Mr Joseph Little
Bowen
Citizen of the Year - Mr Michael McLean and Ms Jo Griggs
Young Citizen of the Year - Emma Nebauer
Senior Citizen of the Year - Lenore Brown
Senior Sports Award - No nominations received
Junior Sports Award - Lydiah Ballinger
Sports Administrator Award - Gary Fordham
Senior Cultural Award - Eileen Crouch
Junior Cultural Award - Madeleine Trueman
Community Event of the Year - Legends of League All Stars
Mayoral Award - Jennifer Brazil
Collinsville
Citizen of the Year - William (Charlie) Hobson
Young Citizen of the Year - Bianca Anonuevo
Senior Citizen of the Year - Melvyn Poole
Senior Sports Award - Helen Cox
Junior Sports Award - Georgia Simpson
Sports Administrator Award - Brett Farraher
Senior Cultural Award - Patricia Widt
Junior Cultural Award - Rilee Mackie
Community Event of the Year - Collinsville State School P & C Association - Colour Chaos Fun Run
More photos and interviews to come
