Celebrating women

EMPOWER: Zonta Club of the Whitsundays will be hosting its annual International Women's Day Lunch. It's one the club's major fundraisers and proceeds will go towards funding projects throughout the local community. Inge Hansen

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Whitsundays ZONTA is once again hosting its annual International Women's Day Lunch, something the club has proudly hosted every year since 2000.

"It's one of our major fundraisers and ensure the projects we do throughout the local community continue,” Whitsundays Zonta Club service director Carol Bolton said.

Women of the Whitsundays are invited to don their favourite frocks, grab their friends and to let their hair down and have some while being surrounded fantastic and inspiring women.

This year's lunch deserves and extra bit of zing, as it will be 20 years since ZONTA was formed in the Whitsundays, and 100 years since ZONTA international was founded.

The lunch will be held at one of the region's best Italian restaurants, La Marina, and doors will open at 10.30 for an 11am start.

Diners will receive a complimentary glass of delicious fizz on arrival, followed by an exquisite lunch and the usual rolling raffle and festivities.

The lucky door prize has been generously donated by Whitsunday Apartments Hamilton Island, two nights' accommodation for two adults and three children at Sea View Apartment.

Attendees will be lucky enough to hear from ZONTA district governor Sandy Venn-Brown.

Ms Venn-Brown is passionate about empowering women, and with her background in psychology, public sector management and media and communications, her words will be sure to lift and inspire.

Zonta Club of the Whitsundays has raised thousands of dollars over the years, for targeted ZONTA international projects, as well as supporting women and girls around the world.

The club continues to raise awareness for domestic violence and gender equality and has helped dozens of local females with scholarships and financial assistance.

All funds raised at the lunch will further the work of supporting women and girls in the community and around the world.

WHAT: Zonta Whitsundays International Women's Day Lunch

WHEN: Sunday, March 10 at 10.30am

WHERE: La Marina, Port of Airlie

COST: $59.75, head to whitsundaytickets.com.au