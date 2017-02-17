Celebrity chef aids Barcelona transition

BARCELONA is under new management, with celebrity chef Matt Golinski playing a key role in its transition.

Mr Golinski is famous for his appearances on television show Ready Steady Cook and is determined to bring the restaurant up to the highest standard.

Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet has taken ownership of the formerly Spanish-style restaurant and plans to see it transformed before Easter.

"The restaurant will be operating as Barcelona for the next six weeks,” he said.

"(But) from April 1 we will be re-badged into a completely different format.”

The restaurant will be closed from April 1-10, then opened in time for Easter.

The new name will be revealed in due course.

The restaurant will take on a broader theme, with MrGolinski citing southern French, Spanish, Italian, Greek and Turkish influences as perfect for the marina-side view.

"We are in a marina and when you are sitting here you want to eat seafood, so we will have a Mediterranean style,” he said.

Mr Golinski has met with local vegetable, fish and meat suppliers to create a new menu already in place.

He said the escabeche whiting and tiger prawns wrapped in jamon were excellent choices sure to keep customers asking for more.

"It's good there are a few great things in there like mackerel, whiting, cuttlefish and prawns, so we will use that,” he said.

Mr Darrouzet said the restaurant would serve the best food, with the best view at the best destination.