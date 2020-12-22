Celeb’s wild health claim about son

Alicia Silverstone has made a huge claim that her nine-year-old son Bear has never had to have antibiotics or seek medical attention.

The actress, 44, first made her claims in her 2014 book The Kind Mama, when Bear was only three-year-old.

Now six years on and the star has told Entertainment Tonight that he is still incredibly healthy.

"He's such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based," the Clueless actress said.

"To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time. I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him... I'm saying he doesn't need it."

"This is a kid who's been (sick) twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, 'Mommy I don't feel good. I'm going to lay down. In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he's still climbing trees," Silverstone continued.

"He's just so healthy. I just want to share that with the world. So people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy... It's not like they're just doing OK. They can do better."

Silverstone is regularly posting photos of her son on Instagram, and she has claimed it is because it keeps the paparazzi at bay.

"It keeps it less interesting for paparazzi to harass us... When Bear was born... people were camped outside the house for days and days. Six weeks they camped outside our house... The moment I released an image they all went away."

But that hasn't kept the haters away, with Bear recently being bullied for having such long hair.

Alicia Silverstone and her son Bear.

In September, the actress took to Instagram to share photos of her son's long hair, praising his confidence.

"One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," she wrote.

"After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, 'Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,'" she said.

"That's my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long."

She added at the time that she and her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki, don't like to conform to any gender norms when it comes to raising their son.

In November, Silverstone shared a video of her son getting all of his hair cut off.

