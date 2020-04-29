Menu
The Queensland Police Service has stood down a Central Region officer. Photo: Zizi Averill
Central Region police officer stood down

Ashley Pillhofer
29th Apr 2020 11:10 AM
A POLICE officer has been stood down in the Central Region

The 25-year-old constable is the subject of an investigation into allegations she inappropriately accessed and released confidential information.

In a statement the Queensland Poilce Service said the public was being informed to maintain its commitment to “high standards of behaviour”, “transparency” and “accountability”.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

The Central Region includes Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Maryborough, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found here.

