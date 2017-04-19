Centre keeps on working for community

IN THE aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre went to great lengths to make life easier for those doing it tough.

Three weeks after Debbie struck, more than 14 truckloads of donated goods have been distributed throughout the region, including to isolated areas such as Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay, Conway, Wilsons Beach and Midge Point.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre CEO Rebecca Woods said the opening of the Give Centre at Reef Plaza in Cannonvale had eased some pressure.

"Up until this weekend we were working every day, whether we had power or not,” she said.

"All over the weekend we were collecting donations and getting them out. My family and I were collecting these donations at 7.30pm and unloading pallets of water by hand because we don't have facilities for a forklift.”

Ms Woods said there was now a focus on the need for counselling support.

"Everyone is coming down off the adrenalin rush from the last couple of weeks to gain that normalcy back and it's just not happening,” she said.

"That normalcy we are all craving is going to be months away.”