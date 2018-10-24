Centre of adventure

Heart Reef, one of the iconic tourist destinations in the Whitsundays.

Heart Reef, one of the iconic tourist destinations in the Whitsundays. Levi Caleb Allan @levicaleballan

TOURISM Whitsundays has been nominated for Best Youth/Adventure - Marketed Destination in Australia.

The inaugural 2018 Adventure Tourism Awards Australia and New Zealand, which highlights the best in youth and adventure travel across both countries, has recognised Tourism Whitsundays for their outstanding achievements in destination marketing.

Alongside Tourism Whitsundays, local businesses Ocean Rafting, Red Cat Adventures along with their hotel arm Paradise Cove Resort and Whitsundays Sailing Adventures have also been nominated as leaders in their respective sectors.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said she was thrilled to see the organisation nominated in the first awards program and conference tailored to the backpacker and youth travel industry.

"It's so great to be included, and it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible businesses we work with that strive to bring the best experiences for our younger visitors,” she said.

Nominee Asher Telford, who's company Red Cat Adventures is up for two awards, said Adventure tourism was at the core of the business.

"We have three different products over three different businesses with a level of adventure to suit everyone so being recognised for our efforts is always great,” he said.

Winners will be chosen online with award winners set to be announced at the 2018 Adventure Tourism Awards on the Gold Coast on November 14.

The public can make their vote count by voting via the link: https://www.adventuretourismawards.com.au/home/vote-now/best-youth-adventure-marketeddestination-australia/