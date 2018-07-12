Community Center supporting Proserpine

PROSERPINE Community Centre in partnership with the Wellness Centre Proserpine is hosting a night with a difference on Thursday.

PROSERPINE Community Centre in partnership with the Wellness Centre Proserpine is hosting a night with a difference on Thursday.

PROSERPINE Community Centre in partnership with the Wellness Centre Proserpine is hosting a night with a difference on Thursday.

The pair have joined up to stage a Post-Cyclone Community Acupuncture event.

Cyclone Debbie proved a traumatic experience for many residents throughout the Whitsunday region, with some still picking up the pieces more than 12 months on.

So for the cost of a gold coin donation, all members of the public have the opportunity to experience a form of treatment which stretches back more than 2000 years.

Acupuncture is regarded as having a positive effect on anxiety, depression, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Centre co-ordinator Ingrid Ruck is encouraging everyone from Proserpine and the surrounding Whitsundays region to take part in the event, which will run between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

"Thanks to the great people from the Wellness Centre, we're able to provide this rare opportunity for anybody in the community to take part in acupuncture," she said.

"If you're nervous about it, don't be. We'll be in a big room in front of each other."

The Wellness Centre professionals will be focusing on the main points for stress and anxiety.

Ms Ruck added that funds from the night will be going directly back into the community. Register your attendance by contacting Melissa or Azzerdeen 4945 5115 or via email to wellnesscentreproserpine @gmail.com.

The centre is in the midst of a busy schedule with the Healthy Figures every Tuesday morning between 9am-1pm run by Girudala, while a Stroller Fit activity in start in Proserpine shortly.

For more information contact the centre on 4945 5915.