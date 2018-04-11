Centre quick to repair potholes

POTHOLES are a part of life in tropical North Queensland and often linger longer than they should.

Fear not if you shop or work at Whitsunday Shopping Centre because staff are on constantly on pothole patrol.

Unlike the response to the almost sinkholes that create the bumpy Bruce Highway, the centre's response to the imperfections is almost immediate.

The Whitsunday Times took photographs of the issue on Monday afternoon and by Tuesday morning the holes had been plugged.

Shopping centre car parks are already notoriously nasty to navigate, but throw a pothole in the mix and you could be stuck changing a tyre or buffing out a bumper.

The carpark is privately owned and maintained by centre management, who said it actively ensured the tarmac was as smooth for your car.

"As soon as we are made aware of defects we address them,” a centre spokes- person said. "It's what happens when it rains and we have to wait for it to stop and then dry out, before we can fix the problem.”

The centre spokesperson said if patrons felt a pothole repair was taking too long, they should call management, but chances are staff would already be arranging the repair.

BEFORE: Monday afternoon. Tamera Francis