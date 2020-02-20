Centre thanks community after ‘successful’ start of year

A SERIES of successful programs have prompted a Bowen organisation to thank the community who make it possible, as they focus on giving back to the region in 2020.

The Bowen Neighbourhood Centre has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity of the Bowen community in the last 6 months, with their Christmas appeal and Back to School programs being run to great success.

The 2019 Christmas Appeal was the biggest the organisation has run, with 128 families and 61 singles given assistance, in what can be a challenging time for many.

Bowen Neighbourhood Centre Co-ordinator Stephanie Cora said the community ‘kept giving’, right up to the day of the appeal.

The Bowen Neighbourhood Centre Christmas 'shop'

“All the food, donations and even cash we were given just blew us away,” she said.

“When we thought we might not have enough to help everyone, someone else came on board to help us.”

Ms Cora was particularly excited with the success of this year’s back to school program, which helped to set up children for their first day back at school.

Sponsored by Abbot Point Operations, more than 110 children were part of the program, which provided them with backpacks, stationary and even some with shoes and uniforms.

“It really sets the students up to be successful, as if they have the learning tools they need they’ll feel more comfortable,” she said.

SMILES: Bowen Neighbourhood Centre Co-ordinator Stephanie Cora and Lions Ladies president Christine Blunt.

“It’s one of the programs we do with the most positive outcomes, so we want it back next year and every year after and we can’t thank Abbot Point enough for helping.”

Bowen State School Principal Christien Payne said the back to school program was an “amazing resource” which helped to support families who needed a little extra support.

“It’s so important for our students to be able to get that start they need, and in a dignified way,” he said.

“It means there is nothing missing and we can start teaching and learning from day one.”

Ms Cora said the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre would be “keeping it local” this year, making sure their fundraisers, events and programs directly helped the Bowen community.

“We’re assessing some events like Biggest Morning Tea, which has always been one of our largest events, to see how we can use it to directly help our local community,” she said.

“It’s about making sure the community who gives so much to us is supported.”

Bowen Neighbourhood Centre were ecstatic to have Abbot Point Operations donate the back to school packs.

The Bowen Neighbourhood Centre would like to thank;

Bowen Tourism

Bowen Home Hardware

North Queensland Bulk Ports

Lions Ladies

CWA

The Anglican Church

Aurizon

Queens Beach State School

Monday Morning Tai Chi

Community Solutions

Bowen Childcare and Early Education Centre

The Grace Christian Fellowship Church

Bowen Towage Services

Bowen Toyworld

SportsPower Bowen

Plus all the generous members of the public in our community.