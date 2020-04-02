Centre ‘thinking outside the box’ to help during COVID-19

BOWEN Neighbourhood Centre may have been forced to close its their doors due to the coronavirus crisis, but the team is assuring the community they’re still open for business.

The organisation will use the physical closure of the centre to think ‘outside the box’, as the team looks to connect with more people than ever.

The decision was made to temporarily close the centre’s doors to the public on Monday, with staff working from home to help implement social distancing measures.

However, main operations have been retained through a new system, which Bowen Neighbourhood Centre director Stephanie Cora said had been ‘very successful’ so far.

“We’re still doing community connect, homelessness and domestic violence referrals, as well as emergency relief and no interest loans,” she said.

“But now people just have to call our direct line and it’ll be filtered to the correct person.

“We’ll give them an approximate time that we will call back and help out, so people know we’re thinking of them and we have them on our radar. If it’s urgent though, we’ll get to it straight away.”

With no physical presence for the time being, Ms Cora said the organisation had begun to use technology and offered classes and services through videoconferencing applications such as Zoom.

Although working from home had her ‘losing it a little’, she said it had inspired her to increase the Neighbourhood Centre’s online presence.

“I’m super excited as we’re going to be looking at doing more videos and Facebook live streams in the future,” she said.

“The best part of these kinds of things is everyone can access it, so it’s open to the whole community.

“I’m really looking forward to a $20 challenge we’re going to do, where we’ll make three meals out of $20 and have everyone follow along with us.

“Even things like parenting classes are now being offered digitally through Zoom, which lets us connect with our clients still with the centre closed.”

Ms Cora said there had been an increase in no interest loan applications in the past two weeks as people began to move inside more due to COVID-19 measures.

“We’ve seen a big influx over the last week because people, especially families, have realised they might be spending a lot of time indoors soon,” she said.

“So they’re looking for ways they can entertain not only themselves, but their children as well.”

The Bowen Neighbourhood Centre can be contacted by phoning 4786 2111.