CEO's departure is 'bittersweet'

WHILE the managing director of Cruise Whitsundays is bound for new shores, he is already making plans for many return visits to the wonderful Whitsundays.

Nick Hortle, who will finish in his current position at the end of this month to return full time to Sydney, said the decision had been "bittersweet”.

Mr Hortle said there was plenty about the region he would miss, and although he would not wish for another Cyclone Debbie, the natural disaster had proven what a strong and dedicated team he had on board.

"We were able to be a lifeline for some of the resorts. They had no communication and had to do rapid evacuations, so we were able to do that for them.”

Mr Hortle said Cruise Whitsunday were able to safely move 300 people from Daydream Island, 200 people from Hayman Island, and make return trips to rescue staff from both islands.

"And the conditions weren't ideal as the jetty had been washed away. We used our Whitehaven Beach boat and our team manoeuvred it into place so they angled the ramp onto their boardwalk and held it in place during the wind and with the waves.”

Mr Hortle said he was also proud of his team - Cruise Whitsundays employs 195 people - who over the past four years had "definitely” been the reason behind the company's award-winning successes.

Cruise Whitsundays, which has more than doubled in size under Mr Hortle's watch since he began in 2013 and is one of the largest employers in the region, won four annual tourism awards over the past four years.

"One thing I will genuinely miss is looking out at the pontoon ramp at the end of each day and seeing a stream of happy holiday makers and other travellers coming off the boats with big smiles and an air of exhausted contentment. It's been real buzz.”

He said he had loved moving into the new maritime terminal in September 2014 during a time which had been a great step forward for the company, and displayed a lot of commitment from the previous owners.

Mr Hortle said his family had remained living in Sydney and he wanted to spend more time with them.

"Business is really going well, so I'm confident to be able to hand it over in good shape.

"We have incredibly passionate employees in the office and on the vessels and in the workshop, who strive to deliver outstanding experiences to our guests travelling with us on our Great Barrier Reef and Whitehaven Beach cruises.

"It is our staff that create memorable experiences for our guests, and for that they should be extremely proud of their achievements,” Mr Hortle said.

Sales Manager of Cruise Whitsundays, Lisa Bates, said; "Nick has transformed the business to become an innovative and progressive business in the Whitsundays. This is a true testament to him and his achievements.”

Russell Westmoreland will join the business in late August as acting managing director until a permanent replacement is appointed.