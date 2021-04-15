CEO’s shock resignation a ‘line-in-the-sand’ moment

First interview with new Gold Coast City Council CEO David Edwards

THE shock resignation of the Gold Coast's top bureaucrat is a line-in-the-sand moment for our city's economic future in this uncertain post-COVID world.

David Edwards, a state government bureaucrat with a specific skills set in major projects, was just three weeks into the job as council CEO having beaten Dale Dickson for the $600,000-a-year-plus contract.

Mr Dickson had many strengths in his 18 years as boss. At the top of the list was keeping an eye on governance.

But Mayor Tom Tate and his leadership group of councillors chose a change of direction in selecting Mr Edwards.

Councillor Darren Taylor talking to City of Gold Coast's new CEO, David Edwards, at his first council meeting. Picture: Jerad Williams

The new CEO's brief was to turbo charge the economy and repair the damage COVID inflicted on the tourism sector.

Mr Edwards had already met with the Mayor to discuss several "big ticket items" as priorities in the next few years.

The proposed hinterland cableway, subject of a report about to be received by councillors, was at the top of the list.

Mr Edwards had a booking with every councillor to determine their priorities. Once that was completed, he was to meet with community groups, including some of council's toughest critics.

Apart from considering big projects, Mr Edwards was eager to take a fresh look at council's workforce. He was determined to improve morale among workers.

Now he has to consider family first, putting forward his resignation to deal with a health-related matter.

Gold Coast Bulletin journalist Paul Weston interviewing the Gold Coast City Council's new CEO David Edwards. Picture: Jerad Williams

Council needs to take a deep breath as well, and consider its priorities.

Four other candidates made it through to the final round of presentations for the CEO's job.

All of this, the speeches and the votes by councillors, was staged behind closed doors at the Evandale chambers.

The Bulletin has been told the other candidates included Mr Dickson, a senior council bureaucrat and experienced professionals from interstate.

A council insider said councillors were not just faced with selecting a new CEO, but confirming council's future direction.

"Are we going forward as a council, or back with the same people?," the council insider said.

"Those final five candidates would all have had different philosophical approaches. It is doubtful any of them would have been as aligned to the Mayor (on major project thinking) as David is."

Gold Coast City Council's new CEO David Edwards. Picture: Jerad Williams

So the Coast's line-in-the-sand moment was offered up in a more confronting way.

Should council's future work be based on developing major projects or "is it spending too much time on pissing contests rather than core issues like economic development and governance?".

Next Wednesday's meeting, and the answers from it, will be a test of the Mayor's leadership and the direction taken by his leadership group.

