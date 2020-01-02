CHA-CHING: 24 biggest investments in the Whitsundays

Hayman Island Resort, Funnel Bay and Cruise Whitsunday's Reef Suites were among the 24 developments that drew the most investment. Images: Monique Preston, Supplied.

THE region has seen plenty of exciting developments with many more promised for new year, and behind big projects is big money.

LAST year saw the much-awaited reopening of Daydream and Hayman islands, the reveal of the refreshed Airlie Beach Foreshore and the upgrade of the Whitsunday Coast Regional Airport.

This year even more developments are set to begin including the Funnel Bay development and the Shute Harbour restoration.

For those interested in the numbers behind these projects, here’s a list of the top 24 completed, planned and in progress developments that drew the most investment in the Whitsundays.

Data is accurate as at October 1, 2019.

1. Hamilton Island (over 10 years): $750,000,000 (completed)

2. Daydream Island Resort: $140,000,000 (completed)

3. Hayman Island Resort: $135,000,000 (completed)

4. Shute Harbour restoration: $50,000,000 (due for completion early 2021)

5. Funnel Bay development: $50,000,000 (completed)

6. Whitsunday Coast airport: $40,000,000 (completed)

7. Proserpine Entertainment Centre: $10,700,000 (funding signed off)

8. Cruise Whitsundays Reef Suites: $8,000,000 (completed)

9. Airlie Beach Hotel: $7,000,000 (completed)

10. Airlie Beach Foreshore: $6,300,000 (completed)

11. Beautiful Bowen project: $5,000,000 (stage 1 completed)

12. Pavillion Arcade: $4,300,000 (in progress)

13. Hook Island Eco Retreat: $4,000,000 (in progress)

14. Proserpine main street arcade: $3,600,000 (in progress)

15. Lake Proserpine recreation hub: $3,000,000 (in progress)

16. Hill Inlet upgrade and expansion: $2,000,000 (in progress)

17. Heart Reef: $2,000,000 (completed)

18. Proserpine Water Park: $1,700,000 (completed)

19. 74 Taphouse and Eatery and Whitsunday Islands Brewing Company: $1,000,000 (completed)

20. Camp Island: $1,000,000 (completed)

21. Flagstaff Hill Interpretive Centre: $1,000,000 (in progress)

22. Indigenous Bush Tucker Trail and Paddock to Plate venue, Flagstaff Hill: $1,000,000 (in progress)

23. Reef Ecologic underwater sculptures: $971,610 (in progress)

24. Palm Bay refurbishment: $750,000 (in progress)