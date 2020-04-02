Chalk messages on Bowen streets bring hope during COVID-19

SMILE: Izzy Altmann, 4, writing a message of positivity on the path in Bowen.

SMILE: Izzy Altmann, 4, writing a message of positivity on the path in Bowen.

MESSAGES of positivity and happiness are beginning to line the pathways of Bowen, as the community’s youngest residents spread hope despite social distancing.

Bowen resident Emma Altman and her four-year-old daughter, Ivy, have been bringing a little bit of sunshine into people’s lives, through what has been a trying time.

The pair has used chalk to draw messages of positivity and happiness on pathways in Bowen to help connect to the community.

Mrs Altmann said the idea was created when she asked Ivy how they could think of other people in the current coronavirus crisis who may struggle with isolation.

Izzy Altmann drawing on the path to spread happiness during COVID-19 isolation.

“I was talking to her about how we’re very lucky to be able to stay at home as a family, and some people aren’t as lucky and are isolating alone,” she said.

“So Ivy said we could send them some messages through chalk, and we decided as our driveway doesn’t have many people cross it, the pathway across the road would be the best place.

“We looked online and she picked out one idea she liked and we went from there.”

The chalk artworks have now garnered attention on community pages on Facebook, with Ivy “incredibly proud” of the positivity she has received.

Chalk is now being left out for other people in Bowen to use.

Mrs Altmann said they now wanted to share the chalk-written messages with as many members of the community as possible.

“It’s been a great way to keep Ivy distracted as it’s difficult for the young ones to fully understand isolation,” she said.

“Ivy has been out the front of the house and watching as people walk past the artworks.

“We’ve run into people on walks – social distancing of course – who have said how happy it made their mornings, and I’ve read Ivy the comments online and she’s very proud.

“Now we want to get a big bucket of chalk to leave out for other people to write their own messages of positivity and caring.

“Some people are already getting really creative with it and drawing things like Disney characters and logos.”