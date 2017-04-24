Chamber forum cuts through the confusion

27°
Sharon Smallwood | 24th Apr 2017 3:47 PM
MEETING A NEED: It was a packed house at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre last Thursday for a business recovery forum hosted by Whitsunday Regional Council and the region's two chambers of commerce.
MEETING A NEED: It was a packed house at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre last Thursday for a business recovery forum hosted by Whitsunday Regional Council and the region's two chambers of commerce. Sharon Smallwood

PETER Crowley was the first to admit "I'm a very popular man" at a forum organised by the Whitsunday and Proserpine Chambers of Commerce last week.

Why? Because he is in the Whitsundays on behalf of the QRAA assisting primary producers, small businesses and non-profit organisations access essential recovery grants and loans post Cyclone Debbie.

On Good Friday, Category C grants were announced, which Mr Crowley broke down for the near 300 people at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre last Thursday.

He said these grants were not repayable and designed to cover costs of clean-up and recovery.

"Effectively they're to cover things that insurance won't cover," he explained.

Mr Crowley stressed non-repayable grants were only open to those directly impacted.

"But loss of power is a direct impact," he pointed out.

He also noted the grants were not means tested, "so it doesn't matter if you've got a million dollars sitting in the bank".

"If you qualify, you qualify," he said.

In addition to grants Mr Crowley was able to update the Whitsunday business community on loans repayable at a rate of 1.16% over seven years.

And he wasn't the only one there to help.

Representatives from Bendigo and the big four banks were on hand to let the business people of the Whitsundays know what they were doing to help, whether through the provision of normal banking services despite disruption and damage to individual branches or through a variety of assistance programs.

There was also advice from the Australian Tax Office, Fair Work, Workplace Health and Safety and the Department of State Development, all of whom will continue to have representatives on the ground in the Whitsundays in the weeks to come.

Talking about the human side to business recovery were Steve Alexander from Whitsunday Counselling and Support and Justin Butler from Eclipse Financial Services.

Mr Alexander said he was hoping to provide a program for employers wanting to support for their staff and learn more about recognising the impacts of such an event.

Mr Butler said his biggest piece of advice was about the importance of financial decisions.

He illustrated his point by referring to a colleague in Innisfail who he approached for reflection on the impacts of Cyclone Larry.

"He (told me) the biggest things were so many people made poor decisions in the two months, six months, 12 months after (the cyclone) and lived to regret that," Mr Butler said.

Mr Butler noted with the amount of "balls in the air" Whitsunday businesspeople now "it's very hard to think straight".

"The key thing I think we've got to do is get a second opinion," he said.

"If it's a husband and wife (business) and you're both caught up in it you need someone - whether it's friends, family, an accountant, financial planner, mortgage broker - someone who understands your situation... so that when you're making decisions that come out of this disaster you can make them with a clear head."

Whitsunday Regional Councillor Mike Brunker who chairs council's economic recovery group and who also MC'd the forum, said the packed house on Thursday "just goes to show you how important it is - that people are hurting and that right information needs to get out there".

Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce president Alan Millostic agreed, saying he'd heard plenty of stories about businesspeople who had "slipped through the cracks of the grants process, because they don't actually have a bricks and mortar business".

"But tonight having that face to face contact with people in the various government departments was very important," he said.

WCCC and Proserpine Chamber of Commerce secretaries Judy Porter and Karen Vloedmans said it was also about "connecting industry" across the region in a time of extreme need.

"We created this event out of the feedback and obvious need and more importantly just to have a single instance of resources all under one roof - not the confusion for many businesses who are obviously very time poor," Ms Vloedmans said.

"We thought it very important to try and cut through all that, have everyone in the one place, the key people they needed to hear from and about where assistance is.

"It's to support not only our member base but all business because at the end of the day we need everybody to be standing back up on their feet to all recover."

Ms Vloedmans said anyone who had missed the event was welcome to make contact with the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce at proserpinecoc@gmail.com or via the organisation's Facebook page.

CONTACTS

  • Fair Work Ombudsman, Contact 13 13 94 or www.fairwork.gov.au re employment entitlements during natural disasters or emergencies.　
  • Bendigo Bank, Phone: 4948 3599 - re loan　deferment & emergency credit cards.　
  • Commonwealth Bank, Phone 　3070 1200 - re loan　assistance. CBA is also offering a bus service to Cannonvale branch from Proserpine whilst Proserpine branch is closed and rebuilds. 　
  • NAB, Phone 4948 7124 -　re loan　assistance and financial support.　
  • ANZ, Phone 4839 6099 -　re loan　assistance and financial support. Pop ups are available at the old shell service station　whilst Proserpine branch is closed and rebuilds.　
  • Westpac - Phone 4940 6000 -　re loan　assistance and financial support.　
  • Eclipse Financial Services - Phone　0438 809992　- Financial Counselling　
  • Workplace Health & Safety Queensland - Phone 4967 4461
  • Whitsunday Regional Council - Corporate Services - Phone 4945 0200 re rate & debt assistance. Direct debits have been placed on hold.　
  • QRAA - Loans and Grants - Phone 1800 623 946 re Category C grants. Loans are also available at the interest rate of 1.16%, repayable over 7 years. 　
  • ATO - Fast tracking refunds, more time to pay debts, meet activity statement, income tax and other obligations. Phone: 1800 806 218.
  • Telstra - Customer Sales & Service Manager Tim Doyle on Phone 4728 8311
  • Proserpine Police - any feedback, please　forward to PCOC and it will be forwarded to Sergeant in Charge.
  • Department of State Development - Mackay office - 4898 6800
  • Centrelink financial information - Department of Human Services - Hotline - 180 22 66
  • Whitsunday Counselling & Support - Phone 4946 2999
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  category c funding cyclone debbie proserpine chamber of commerce qraa whitsunday coast chamber of commerce whitsunday regional council

