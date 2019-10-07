Champagne and celebrations for the empowerment of women

IT WAS bubbles all round on Saturday afternoon as the Zonta Club of Bowen travelled to Collinsville to celebrate the contribution of the ladies in the region.

Over 25 women made the trip from Bowen to be at the event, with about 25 more from Collinsville meeting them at the Pit Pony Tavern for a high tea and champagne event.

President of the Zonta Club of Bowen, Lynette Klukas, said the event was to honour the contribution that the women of Collinsville made to the efforts of the club.

"We have friends and supporters from Collinsville who regularly travel to all of our club's fundraising events and have been a part of the organisation from the start," she said at the event.

"We're so happy to come out to Collinsville and catch up and have some fun with these women who have given so much to us."

Mrs Klukas said they had organised a bus from Bowen so that the day would be about 'being social'.

"We do a lot of things at Zonta that make a change in the world," she said.

"But I have gained some of my closest friends from it.

"When I first joined in the beginning, 25 years ago, I couldn't go to the inaugural meeting as I was being romantic and had my anniversary with my husband.

"This year I left him with a can of beans and off I went. These ladies have truly become family."

The day included a number of raffles and lucky door prizes, with an even split of Collinsville and Bowen ladies showing off their luck.

Guest speeches from Whitsunday Regional Council Division 4 councillor Nicola Grieger, Domestic Violence NSW media advocate Tamara Henry and Collinsville Connect Telecentre told the crowd who they were, what they do and how they ended up in their current roles.

Mrs Klukas said that the event 'was a great day' and they were excited to put on similar events in the future.