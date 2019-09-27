CHAMPION: Bull breeder leading the herd

Farmer and brahman breeder Lawson Camm cleaned up at this year's Rockhampton and Ekka shows.

STUD bulls have been part of his life for as long as he can remember - from going to auctions with his dad as a child, to winning accolades at top agricultural shows.

As sale season approaches for brahman breeder Lawson Camm, the quality of his bulls was highlighted at the Rockhampton Show and this year's Ekka.

Presenting under the Cambil Brahmans name, Mr Camm walked away from the prestigious Ekka Feature Show with nine awards, including five champion titles, following an impressive haul of 12 awards at the Rockhampton Feature Show.

The father-of-five said his recent show success was a result of decisions made more than a year ago, and although he had been awarded for his bulls before, the number of awards continued to grow each year.

"We took 12 bulls to the Ekka this year and all placed third position or above,” Mr Camm said.

"The last couple of years we've seen success with the whole team we've been taking.

"A lot of the preparation for the shows starts when you make the decision to access the best genetics you can and get an article that will represent the breeding work you're trying to do.

"Once you've got an article to represent you well, then there's the time in training them to get them to quiet down and leading them and getting them ready to look presentable.”

Cambil Brahmans' Lawson Camm with his prized bull which won Grand Champion Female at the 2019 Rockhampton Show. Contributed

The Mt Julian breeder's bulls also competed in the Marlborough, Pioneer Valley, Proserpine and Townsville agricultural shows in a bid to showcase Cambil Brahmans ahead of sale time later this year.

"It's hard to put your finger on where you have benefited from going to the shows but it's another avenue of marketing and increasing your presence in the market,” Mr Camm said.

"Winning these awards at the shows gives you an indication that you're on the right path and producing what the market and industry are looking for, which is ultimately always the goal.

"I have a lot of long-time friendships in the brahmans market as well, so it's always good to catch up with them because we all have the same passion.”

A driven businessman, Mr Camm shares his time with St Catherine's Catholic College students to inspire the next generation of agriculture professionals.

His devotion to the brahmans breed and life on the land, he said, stemmed from the admiration he held for his charming cows.

"I have an affinity for cattle, I relate to them well and they've always been a part of my life,” Mr Camm said.

"I can remember going to bull sales with my dad when I was a kid and walking around the auctions - the bulls have always been a part of my life.”

Mr Camm will have his Cambil Brahmans up for public auction in Wilangi Brahman this November and at the Big Country Brahman Sale in February next year.

RESULTS

Rockhampton Feature Show: Junior Champion Female, Reserve Junior Champion Female, Junior Champion Bull, Reserve Junior Champion Bull, Senior Champion Female and Grand Champion Female, 1st Pair of Bulls, 1st Dams Progeny, 1st Sires Progeny, 1st Breeders Group, Most Successful Brahman Exhibiter Champion Interbreed Breeders Group.

EKKA Feature Show: Reserve Calf Champion Female, Junior Champion Female, Senior Champion Female and Grand Champion Female, Reserve Senior Champion Female, 1st Pair of Bulls, 1st Pair of Females, 1st Sires Progeny, 1st Breeders Group.