Champion offroad racer Toby Price to take on Don River Dash

Event organiser Burdekin Offroaders president Michael Marson said he had received a text message from Price after the Goondiwindi 400 saying “bugger it I want to race”.

Offroad racing action will return to an iconic backdrop this weekend with national champion racer taking to the riverbed for the race.

Inspired by an offroad race in Mexico, the inaugural Don River Dash was held last year with the success of the event providing the momentum for an even bigger and better second year return.

Already bolstered by entry numbers toppling the first year's, the event will now have national champion Toby Price as a drawcard for spectators.

"(Toby) is what we are doing what we called the iron man on Saturday," Michael said.

"I'd like to say it's a great coup but I've known him for years."

With multiple Australian Off Road Championships under his belt as well as wins at the annual Finke Desert Race, Price is set to be a spectacle on the riverbed based tack.

Marson said having Price race in both the cars and bikes events would be a massive drawcard for the unique even with hopes there will still be a chance for Price to meet with the region's fans.

"It's massive, it's seriously massive, we sort of asked last year if he was available but he was flying out the day after," Marson said.

"For the event it is massive."

The event was inspired by the Baja 500 in Mexico with the Burdekin Offroaders adapting the idea of a river bed based track to the Don River near Bowen.

After its success in it's first year saw 39 car entries and 84 bikes, this year about 75 cars and 140 bikes are expected to take the track this weekend.

"I am hoping that one day we can look back on this, its not going to be like Finke but I hope we get factory bike teams (to race here) … I am hoping we build it up to a muster event," Marson said.