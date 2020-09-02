Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Event organiser Burdekin Offroaders president Michael Marson said he had received a text message from Price after the Goondiwindi 400 saying “bugger it I want to race”.
Event organiser Burdekin Offroaders president Michael Marson said he had received a text message from Price after the Goondiwindi 400 saying “bugger it I want to race”.
Sport

Champion offroad racer Toby Price to take on Don River Dash

by Mikayla Mayoh
2nd Sep 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Offroad racing action will return to an iconic backdrop this weekend with national champion racer taking to the riverbed for the race.

Inspired by an offroad race in Mexico, the inaugural Don River Dash was held last year with the success of the event providing the momentum for an even bigger and better second year return.

Already bolstered by entry numbers toppling the first year's, the event will now have national champion Toby Price as a drawcard for spectators.

Event organiser Burdekin Offroaders president Michael Marson said he had received a text message from Price after the Goondiwindi 400 saying "bugger it I want to race".

"(Toby) is what we are doing what we called the iron man on Saturday," Michael said.

"I'd like to say it's a great coup but I've known him for years."

Community Newsletter SignUp

With multiple Australian Off Road Championships under his belt as well as wins at the annual Finke Desert Race, Price is set to be a spectacle on the riverbed based tack.

Marson said having Price race in both the cars and bikes events would be a massive drawcard for the unique even with hopes there will still be a chance for Price to meet with the region's fans.

"It's massive, it's seriously massive, we sort of asked last year if he was available but he was flying out the day after," Marson said.

"For the event it is massive."

The event was inspired by the Baja 500 in Mexico with the Burdekin Offroaders adapting the idea of a river bed based track to the Don River near Bowen.

After its success in it's first year saw 39 car entries and 84 bikes, this year about 75 cars and 140 bikes are expected to take the track this weekend.

"I am hoping that one day we can look back on this, its not going to be like Finke but I hope we get factory bike teams (to race here) … I am hoping we build it up to a muster event," Marson said.

More Stories

off road racing racing sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man unleashes 'unprovoked punches' in Airlie venue

        Premium Content Man unleashes 'unprovoked punches' in Airlie venue

        Crime Whitsunday police respond to two fights within hours of each other.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

        Premium Content Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

        Letters to the Editor LETTER: Airlie Beach resident explains what he’s looking for from candidates vying...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        Whitsundays ‘inexplicably overlooked’ in $62.8M job support

        Premium Content Whitsundays ‘inexplicably overlooked’ in $62.8M job support

        Politics More than 900,000 jobseekers will benefit from the program, but none of them will...

        ‘Toolie’ assaults partygoer wearing sumo suit

        Premium Content ‘Toolie’ assaults partygoer wearing sumo suit

        Crime Whitsunday graduation party turns violent when ‘bad blood’ erupts