Chance for businesses to be informed

There will be a Cyclone Recovery Industry forum held at Proserpine Entertainment Centre on Thursday.

EVERY business will have the opportunity to learn everything they need to know to get back on their feet.

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will host a 'Cyclone Recovery Industry Forum' next week with Whitsunday and Proserpine Chamber of Commerce jointly co-ordinating the event alongside Whitsunday Regional Council.

Businesses will have access to complete information on matters such as applying for Category C Cyclone Recovery funding which was approved yesterday.

The night will involve representatives from Bendigo, Commonwealth, Nab, ANZ and Westpac bank, Whitsunday Regional Council, QRAA, Telstra, Police, Australian Tax office, Fair Work Ombudsman, Eclipse Finance, Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and Whitsunday Counselling and Support.

All businesses are welcome to attend the event on April 20 regardless of Chamber membership.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What: Cyclone Recovery Industry Forum

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

When: April 20, 5.30pm

Cost: Free