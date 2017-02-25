Chance to BOOST spirit of goodwill

A JUICE purchase is all that is needed to give the Airlie Beach community a boost.
Airlie Beach Boost has kicked off a local fundraising event for Eco Barge, Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving club and the Cannonvale State School P&C.
Until April, customers will be given tokens to deposit into a container allowing them to recognise the valuable contribution of these groups.
The organisation which receives the most tokens will be awarded $300 while the other two will receive $100.
Boost manager Nina Carr said the initiative was a great way to inform residents about exceptional work being done in the community.
"This gives us a chance to highlight to our customers what is in our community and what these groups do and hopefully customers might choose to be a part of those groups,” she said.
Customers will have the chance to talk to representatives of Eco Barge, CSS and Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Club to understand their roles.
