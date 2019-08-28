Chance to enter Australia's richest lawn bowls event

THEY travelled a long way to play competition but it was all worthwhile for bowlers from Weipa and the Edge Hill Club in Cairns as they qualified for the State final of the BPL Cup at City Bowls Club.

The round robin format of two five-end sets produced some very close results and it wasn't until the last bowl on the last end that the winners were confirmed.

The Edge Hill team of Doug Laycock, Frank Obah and Dave Spowart won three of their four games to take first place while second place was decided on sets won and that took the Weipa team of Daryl Austen, Nathan Woodward and Ben Moore to the final at Pine Rivers.

Everest Singles qualifiers

One of Australia's richest events, the $100,000 Everest Singles will be played at Dudley Park in Western Australia and local bowlers have the chance to gain entry by playing in a qualifying event at Souths Suburban next weekend.

So far, 28 bowlers have nominated so there are four vacancies open to any bowlers, men or women, who might fancy their chances. Peter Balderson is the contact person.

The State Disability Championships has attracted bowlers from throughout the State and will be played at Souths Suburban and City Bowls Clubs from Tuesday next week.

GROUP 7s

Bowlers from the Mackay district came away with mixed success in the Group 7 finals against the Leichhardt district in Emerald.

Proserpine's Mick Kinnear once again showed that he can handle the pressure by beating Longreach's Ray Harmsworh 23-21 in singles while the Marian pairs team of Kerry Ollett and Barry Jackson were too consistent for their opponents, running out clear winners 27-13.

The Souths Suburban Fours team did not have a good day and lost 11-21, with State junior Ty Jasberg showing his class for the Leichhardt team.

The Mixed Pairs team of Christine Hall and Bob Kinnane were unlucky to lose by just one shot on the last end.

The ladies also met with some success, with Souths Suburban's Sue McCall and Rhonda Meng winning the Pairs and Mackay Club's Val Pilcher, Karlie Burns, Carol Savage and Robyn Devereux taking out the Fours.

All the winners will play in the State finals at Toowoomba North in October.

Pratt Cup

The prestigious Pratt Cup, now in its 92nd year, will be played at various clubs on Saturday, with the finals at Souths Suburban on Sunday.

The draw is 9am Saturday at Seaforth Northern Beaches v Proserpine and North Mackay v City. At St Helen's Seaforth v Souths Suburban with the winner v Airlie Beach.

At Mackay Club, Sarina v Pioneer Valley, the winner to play Wests Tigers and, at City, St Helen's v Mackay with the winner to play Marian.