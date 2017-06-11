Chance to meet Merv Hughes

Merv Hughes is coming to the Whitsundays and will be free for a Meet and Greet session at Barra World in Proserpine on Monday.

CRICKET fans and fishing enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to meet Australian icon Merv Hughes at a Meet and Greet session on Monday.

Hughes was a cricketing giant for his time having played 53 Australian cricket test matches and taking 212 wickets throughout his career from 1985-1994.