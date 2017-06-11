21°
News

Chance to meet Merv Hughes

Jacob Wilson | 11th Jun 2017 9:55 AM
Merv Hughes is coming to the Whitsundays and will be free for a Meet and Greet session at Barra World in Proserpine on Monday.
Merv Hughes is coming to the Whitsundays and will be free for a Meet and Greet session at Barra World in Proserpine on Monday. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CRICKET fans and fishing enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to meet Australian icon Merv Hughes at a Meet and Greet session on Monday.

Merv Hughes has taken his fishing show to Proserpine and will be at Barra World (Proserpine Bait and Tackle) at 2pm tomorrow.

Hughes was a cricketing giant for his time having played 53 Australian cricket test matches and taking 212 wickets throughout his career from 1985-1994.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  fishing merv hughes proserpine

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Post grunge rockers coming

Post grunge rockers coming

TO CELEBRATE the 20th anniversary of one of the best Australian albums ever released Aussie punks Grinspoon have hit the road.

Whales come to the rescue

Whales jumped around near the northern end of Hook Island.

THE Whales have popped their heads up over Whitsunday waters early.

Special bond that will never break

Braxton Stanborough and mum Caroline Gouge share a special moment at Cannonvale Beach.

Caroline Gouge is leaving behind happy memories for her son

Memoir writer shares secrets of success at festival

SAGE ADVICE: Author Helena Pastor will share her wisdom at the Whitsunday Writers Festival. INSET: Abell Point Marina's Lure function room will host the writers festival.

Whitsunday Writers Festival around the corner.

Local Partners

Boundaries smashed

HEMINGWAY'S has been open for just over three weeks and some customers have already tried everything on the menu.

Reef museum floated

THUMBS UP: Benjamin Molnar, Leah Denmeade, Lara Weimer, Chiara Mayer, Annika Grunwald, Lynne Barr and Terry Schulz (back) with Luke Rumble, Laura Denmeade, Sophia Rumble, Anton and Aimee Stumer and Liam Goldie .

Annika Grunwald's dream is getting closer

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Dark side of world’s best job

SHE can work from home, whenever she likes, and is raking in enough money to be a full-time professional gamer.

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Out of town investor slashes price on near new home

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $439,000

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $10,000 of the price this week. This house...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

UNDER OFFER - INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... UNDER OFFER

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Price Reduced - Big apartment, stunning view, Low price!

1410/3 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $549,000

This 3 bedroom dual key apartment has just been reduced in price and offers incredible value for money. The configuration of the property consists of two...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

A World Away from the Everyday - 2.5 acres of Natures Best

151 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

House 3 1 6 Offers from...

- This lush 2.5-acre block is situated in a quiet valley in highly sort after Habana - Capitalising on impressive panoramic views is this immaculate 3-bedroom...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Family Home in Great Location

17 Fernleigh Avenue, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

Three bedrooms, one bathroom plus second toilet, single carport. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area. Air-conditioned living area. All bedrooms with built-ins and...

Escape to Total Privacy.....Top Shed!

85 Coleshill Drive, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This picturesque 2.3 acre block is positioned high in Alligator Creek with stunning rural views in all directions. A knockout shed is already constructed with a...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!