Chance to strike gold at auction

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 4 Gerrybell St, Golden Beach, goes to auction Saturday at 11am.

VICKI Stewart of Stewart Property has what looks to be a really good auction set for Saturday - a three-bedroom house that has been in the same family for 45 years.

The property, at 4 Gerrybell St, Golden Beach, was built by the grandparents of the vendor and has passed down through the family.

"It's the original house but is very solid and has been well looked after,'' Vicki said. "And about 200m from the water.

"You could easily build in downstairs. There is a double garage and you have extra room for storage on the 567sq m block.

"The area is so peaceful and quiet. The foreshore parks and walkways along Pumicestone Passage are very relaxing.''

Inquiry has been solid, mainly local people who appreciate the location.

Inviting bids at 11am on Saturday will be Jamie Thomas, who did House Rules auctions on television.

ROOM TO MOVE

IT'S not often that you get a five-bedroom house with study on 1276sq m at Sippy Downs yet that is just what Dan Smith and Jake Loiero of Ray White Buderim are offering at 10am on Saturday.

The property with swimming pool at 18 Bellflower Rd offers flat, level land close to schools, the university and shopping.

"You have the Sippy Downs convenience with the space to go with it,'' Dan said.

"It's a single-level home so it would suit anyone, from families to retirees.

"Having side access available on both sides means there is room for extra vehicles, boats or caravans.

"The house is a 2001 build and has just had ducted air-conditioning installed throughout.

"There are three living areas, so it certainly has space to spread out.

"It has an in-ground saltwater pool. It's that elusive space that's hard to find.

"Being in the early stages of Bellflower estate, it's really only those homes in that strip that come with that size land.

"There is the potential to value-add and for the future to extend or add a shed.''

Interest in the property has been from families yet just as much from retirees and empty-nesters who want the space to park the for van or do some gardening.

"It's been more local than anything,'' Dan said, "people not wanting to be crammed in.''

SATURDAY, December 8

Buderim

43 Kerenjon Ave: 5bed, 2bath house, pool, 11am, Mitch Rowe 0418456176 Ray White Buderim

Golden Beach

4 Gerrybell St: 3bed, 1bath, 2car house, 11am, Vicki Stewart 0412713041 Stewart Property

Kuluin

301 Main Rd: 4bed, 2bath, 2car house, 1pm, Mitch Rowe 0418456176 Ray White Buderim

Mountain Creek

30 Mountain Ash Dr: 4bed, 2bath, 2car house, pool, 3pm, Mitch Rowe 0418456176 Ray White Buderim

Gheerulla

908 Cedar Creek Rd: Shed, stable area, stock yards, horse arena, dam on fenced 2ha, 10am, David Pemberton 0419874029 Noosa Hinterland Realty

Maroochydore

17/110 Sixth Ave: 2bed, 1bath, 1car apartment, 2pm, Pam Thomas 0438272096 Kayla Davis 0437500525 Ray White Maroochydore

Noosa Heads

48 Mossman Ct: 3bed, 2bath, pool, pontoon, waterfront house, 11am, Eric Seetoo 0419757770 Tom Offermann Real Estate

8/18 Edgar Bennett Ave: 2bed, 2bath, 1car apartment, 11am, Jay Brent 0415204172 Ray White Noosa

19 Sarah Ct: 3bed, 2bath, 2car house, pool, 11am, Robyn Opperman 0409585047 Zinc Noosa

521/61 Noosa Springs Dr: 4bed, 4bath, 3car golf front house, pool, 1pm, Petar Markanovic 0457100800 One Agency Noosa

Noosaville

6 Headland Dr: 4bed, 4bath, 2car house, pool, on 852sq m, Lachlan Bycroft 0467269999 Patrick Reed 0435470970 Belle Property Noosa. Sold prior $1.4m

Noosa Waters

23 The Anchorage: 5bed, 5bath, 2car waterfront house, pool, noon, Mal Cox 0407708860 Nic Hunter 0421785512 Tom Offermann Real Estate

Sippy Downs

18 Bellflower Rd: 5bed, 2bath, 2car house, pool, 10am, Dan Smith 0438120776 Jake Loiero 0448000933 Ray White Buderim

Sunshine Beach

8 The Beach Houses, Ross Cres: 4bed, 3bath, 2car house, pool, 10am, Cameron Urquhart 0411757570 Tom Offermann Real Estate

Verrierdale

89 Dahlia Rd: 7bed, 4bath, 3car house on 21.2ha, dam, five paddocks, macadamia nut orchard, 2pm, Shane Wickson 0403037004 Fiona Winter Realty

SUNDAY, December 9

Tewantin

10 Dormie Pl: 5bed, 3bath, 2car House, 10am, Glenda McKenzie 0438026300 Laguna Real Estate

TUESDAY, December 11

Mackay

Ray White Commercial in-rooms auction at noon Rydges Mackay, 9 Gregory St

74 Wood St: 797sq m retail/offices on 2021sq m partially tenanted with long-standing client, John Dwyer 0439034010 Fred Dubois 0432485143 Ray White Commercial

92 Wood St: Vacant 335sq m with existing fit-out, John Dwyer 0439034010 Fred Dubois 0432485143 Ray White Commercial

FRIDAY, December 14

Marcus Beach

18 Peppertree Cl: 4bed, 2bath, 3car house, pool, 5pm, Tracy Russell 0413319879 Tom Offermann Real Estate. Sold prior to auction

Noosa Springs

13 Springs Cres: 5bed, 5bath, 2+car golf-front house, pool, 3pm, Jon Blonk 0412806252 Shane McCauley 0403646930 Richardson & Wrench Noosa