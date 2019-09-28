Change in tides set to improve catches

Dale iilot from Adelaide with an impressive red emperor caught on Thursday at the reef with Sea Fever Sport Fishing.

Rockwalls

THE VMR rockwall has been fishing well with plenty of salmon feeding on schools of herring early in the morning and late afternoon into the dark.

Anglers using live baits have been been reporting the best catches; they are also hitting shallow divers and silver spoons.

Anglers fishing with prawns and squid have been reporting a few grunter getting caught on the rising tide, with a few trevally and queenfish showing up around the VMR as well.

The sailing club rockwall has also been fishing well with a few reports of mangrove jack hitting lures and live bait, with a couple of good-size barramundi also getting caught.

Local Gaye Story with a cracker grassy emperor caught near Dent Island. Murry Story

Rivers, creeks

WITH last week's small tides, we have seen a fair few good-size barramundi getting caught in the Proserpine River, with best results coming from anglers live baiting the snags along the side of the creeks, Anglers trolling 5m diving lures also caught a few barramundi but from reports they were catching more king salmon than barramundi.

With the tides picking up in size, this will see Thompson's and Billies Creek start to fish better.

The coastal creeks will start fishing well for mangrove jack and would be my pick of fishing spots over the weekend.

Fishing half-pilchards or mullet fillets should be the best baits, fishing them as close to the snags as possible.

The mouths of the smaller creeks should be ideal for targeting a barramundi and flathead as the tide starts to run out or the last of the run-in wide.

Local angler Sandra Mitchell used some hussar to catch a couple of red emperor. David Burch

Islands

THE coral trout have come on the bite with the recent warmer weather and anglers are reporting great coral trout and sweetlip fishing around the fringing reef, with the best tides being the run-out fishing with half-pilchards and fresh fish fillets.

Spanish mackerel have been showing up in good numbers around Narra inlet, with the best reports coming from anglers trolling ribbonfish and live baiting.

They are also been in good numbers around the Hayman and Hook Island passage, with plenty of garfish around the area. Mackerel Bay has been firing if you can get your mackerel past the sharks, with anglers reporting good catches of mackerel jigging and trolling deep divers around the bay.

Bob Spees

Whitsunday Fishing World

Hydeaway Bay/Dingo Beach

ANOTHER week of superb weather has seen boats full of anglers flitting about all over the ocean enjoying what our backyard has to offer.

Up in the creeks, the activity has died down a little with the neap tides that we currently have.

As we move towards the new moon over the coming days and the tidal flow picks up, the activity in the creeks should pick up again also.

The beach fishing has been plodding along nicely with plenty of flathead and whiting getting caught.

The whiting are particularly thick, it's not hard to find a dense school or two along the shorelines of any of our local beaches.

Sahara Oliver with a grass emperor she caught on a recent A-One Fishing Charter. Olly Galea

If you plan to catch a feed of these tasty morsels off the beach, make sure that you go right into stealth mode and do everything as quietly as you can.

When these fish are up in the shallows they are super spooky and will do the bolt for deeper water in the blink of an eye if they think anything is wrong around them.

Another little tip for chasing any fish off the beach at the moment is to get out and into it early.

Once the nor-east sea breeze comes in the fish move out into deeper water and the party is pretty much over for the day.

The inshore reef fishing is slowly starting to pick up with a few nice coral trout starting to come to hand.

They are still not biting at their best as yet but they should continue to get more active over the next few weeks.

Watch out for pesky barracuda though; I've had a few hanging around my boat recently trying to spoil the party.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Fishing Charters