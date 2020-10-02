Harry Bruce's take on the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday Future Employment Study. Today's Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

MINING, agriculture, tourism and healthcare are about to undergo a massive workforce shift with inevitable changes set to roll out across the industries, according to a new report.

MINING, agriculture, tourism and healthcare are about to undergo a massive workforce shift with inevitable changes set to roll out across the industries, according to a new report.

The Mackay Isaac Whitsunday Future Employment Study was headed by the Greater Whitsunday Alliance and provides a detailed insight into key industries across the region.

The 389-page report analyses the expected impact of technology in the MIW region over a 10-year period to 2030 across agriculture, healthcare and social assistance, mining and mining equipment, technology and services as well as tourism.

GW3 chief executive officer Kylie Porter said the report was a response to growth in digital technology and automation across the global job market.

"In 2030 most, if not all, jobs in this region will require a combination of people and technology," she said.

GW3 CEO Kylie Porter says all industries will be experiencing big changes over the coming years. Picture: Supplied

"Unless we were really progressive and proactive about addressing it, we have the potential to have some very significant job losses at some stage in the future."

Ms Porter said while automation in farming and mining were not new concepts, the coronavirus pandemic had accelerated changes to the workforce, meaning change would come sooner rather than later.

"The number one thing is that change is coming to all jobs across all industries," she said.

"It does not matter if you think you're in a traditional sector or are in a traditional type of trade or qualification, the research clearly says that change is coming.

"Digital technologies will impact every job across every single sector, to some degree.

"Our silver lining (to COVID) as a region is that it's completely normalised the conversation around the impacts of technology.

"We've absolutely hit the fast-forward button.

"Things that would have taken us as a region two or three years to get our head around is mainstream."

To brace for this change, a series of initiatives have been undertaken by GW3 including creating a regional jobs committee and working with the industry to map the best path in development.

Ms Porter said the change would also require strong leadership from within the industry to help people who had been working in jobs for several years.

"Our kids don't actually understand a non-digital world, those skills are already inherent to them," she said.

"For some of our older workers, that's not the case.

"For us to be able to move them into a future where their role is going to be part digital, part person, we're going to have to support that transition."

GW3 commissioned global consulting firm KPMG to complete the study, which is the only report of its kind in Australia.