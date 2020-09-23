Menu
As customers shun unrecyclable plastic, the supermarket is now making it easier to recycle meat packaging that would otherwise go into landfill.
Environment

Change to Woolies meat packaging

by Kathy Skantzos
23rd Sep 2020 4:39 PM

In an effort to shift towards more sustainable packaging options, Woolworths has launched new recyclable paper meat trays across some of its own brand of beef cuts.

It's the first step in a plan to make all of its own brand red meat trays recyclable over the coming months, with the supermarket planning to introduce more sustainable packaging across its products.

The new packaging uses 75 per cent less plastic than the previous packaging and will eliminate 2.2 tonnes of plastic from the supply chain each year.

The paper tray can be thrown into the kerbside recycling bin, while the vacuum fresh seal film can be discarded or recycled through the Woolworths REDcycle bins.

"Over the last three years we've embarked on a sustained program to rethink our own packaging across a wide range of categories," Woolworths head of sustainability Adrian Cullen said.

Woolworths is phasing out plastic packaging for some of its red meat products. Picture: Dallas Kilponen
"We know sustainable packaging is important to our customers and we're pleased to begin our transition to recyclable meat trays, starting with our specially selected and grass fed beef ranges," he added.

"Packaging plays a vital role in maintaining product freshness and quality, but it's important we do it in a sustainable way and encourage more recycling."

This is the latest push in an ongoing program to introduce more sustainable packaging across the supermarket which comes after Woolworths has already removed 1320 tonnes of plastic from bakery and produce over the past two years.

The new meat packaging uses 75 per cent less plastic. Picture: Dallas Kilponen
"Our dedicated sustainability specialists will continue to explore new opportunities to increase the recyclability of our packaging as part of our broader commitment to help build a circular economy, where waste is treated as a resource," Mr Cullen said.

The recyclable paper trays will be used for the Woolworths Specially Selected and Grass Fed beef range.

 

Originally published as Change to Woolies meat packaging

environment recyclable paper shopping woolworths

