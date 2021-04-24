Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

Check out all the great features on the Courier Mail app.

Our commitment to covering the news of the day that matters to you remains as strong today as it has been for more than a century.

Across the Whitsundays, from Airlie Beach to Bowen, Collinsville to Cannonvale, asking the questions you want answers to and reporting on issues important to you remains at the heart of what we do.

As you would have no doubt seen in the past week, the Whitsunday Times website – together with the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent – is undergoing a change.

And it is for you.

We know what you, as readers, value because it is you who have told us the stories you want us covering, and the news that matters to you.

And now, as the Whitsunday Times finds a new home with its stand-alone section of The Courier Mail, it is about to be even easier to keep up to date on the news of the day.

There will also be a home for the Bowen Independent (founded in 1902) and Proserpine’s Whitsunday Coast Guardian (founded in 1904).

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access the two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

I live locally and work closely with the team at the Daily Mercury in Mackay delivering the best local news coverage for the region.

So while the website may change, the commitment to news will not.

Whitsunday Times journalist Kirra Grimes. Picture: Heidi Petith

As you know, I live locally and I work for you; and that won’t change.

I will continue to celebrate your milestones, expose the wrongs that need to be righted, ask the questions and get answers that have eluded you.

Your website section, which can still be found at whitsundaytimes.com.au will still be run locally.

Together with the team in Mackay looking at the wider region, we will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Whitsundays.

The Whitsunday Times will soon have a new home on the Courier Mail website.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day’s news, will continue to be available.

The digital edition is a popular component of The Whitsunday Times’ online experience, giving readers the option to read the articles in a print-style format.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that – and other key things – after we launch.

