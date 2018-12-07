Woodford dust to be history

Noosa girls Isabella Rae-Argo, Lauren Hancock, Alex Lownie and Echo Hunter-Demecs chill on the hill at Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Lachie Millard

THE Woodford Folk Festival is a thing of, well, folklore.

The magic of Australia's largest outdoor festival leaves a lasting impression on every person who comes through its gates and even those who party too hard to have any specific memories, leave with full hearts.

Unfortunately, patrons leave with everything else full of dust. From tents to hair and even lungs - which can be dangerous for asthmatics. A $4 million infrastructure package from the State Government, Moreton Bay Regional Council and Woodfordia is about to change all that.

Queensland's Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch says the government recognises the critical need to invest in new permanent shower and toilet facilities, wastewater treatment upgrades, camping and parking areas, and additional lighting and public safety upgrades to enhance the festival experience for day trippers and campers.

"This is a long-term investment of the sustainability of this iconic site to ensure the environment and the festival can grow together hand-in-hand," she says

Crowds at Woodford Folk Festival 2016. File photo.

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland says it is money well spent on a winning formula.

"Since the festival moved from Maleny to its current site at Woodfordia, council has seen a steady growth and meaningful economic development in areas of our region that need it most," he says.

"I think it's only right that we invest in Woodfordia's future because year-on-year this incredible venue pumps millions of dollars into our local economy."

Festival director Bill Hauritz says the investment will ensure the Woodford Folk Festival's viability and sustainability.

"Last year we actually had to announce a ceiling on our ticket sales for our 2017 event because the increases in crowd numbers have been placing extra stress on the site," he says.

Changes to the site this year including new sealed roads throughout the campsite, ensuring a dust free experience and new camping options including glamping tee-pees and dome tents, along with the quirky eco-friendly cardboard KarTent.

Standing tall alongside these eco-innovations for the 2018/19 festival is a newly-commissioned shade structure, developed by an international designer and the team of architects at Sydney-based design collaborative Cave Urban.

The festival is held over six days and nights every year from December 27 to New Year's Day, featuring a wide range of performance styles, genres and nationalities, with artists playing at more than 35 venues at the site.

This year's line-up includes The Cat Empire, The Waifs, Xavier Rudd, Kimbra, Dan Sultan, Steven Gates and Paul McDermott, and Mel Parsons

Georgia Landesmann from Morayfield (left) and Fernanda Martinelli from Brazil at last year’s festival. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

WOODFORD FOLK FESTIVAL

What: Annual celebration of culture and music with more than 2000 local, national and international, artists, musicians and presenters performing more than 438 acts

When: December 27 to January 1

Where: Woodfordia, 87 Woodrow Rd

Tickets: On sale now and available online

Visit: woodfordfolkfestival.com