Changing of the guard at Rotary

THE beginning of the month signified the changing of the head of Proserpine Rotary, with outgoing president Dan Clarke stepping aside to welcome Harry Benjamin as the new face in charge.

This will be Mr Benjamin's second term as president during his 14-year association with the club.

A retired paramedic who spent 35 years working for the Proserpine Ambulance Station, Mr Benjamin put the call out for new members to sign up and help the community.

"Come and join us, we have a great team here in Proserpine and a very friendly club,” he said.

The club has many plans for the coming year, the most prominent of which will see a new shed going up after many years in the pipeline to store all of Rotary's equipment in one place, including their new emergency response trailer.

Proserpine Rotary member Jeff Boyle for being recognised with a Paul Harris Fellow Picasa

Hard-working member Jeff Boyle was also recognised on the night with a Paul Harris Fellow, which coincided with the 10-year anniversary of the dedication he has shown the club and community, particularly after the cyclone.

Anyone interested in joining Rotary can phone Harry Benjamin on 0459 222 006.