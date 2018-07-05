Menu
Login
NEW BOARD: Sharon Little, Toni Lanphier, Emma Buckman and Joe Little on Saturday night at the Grand Central Hotel.
NEW BOARD: Sharon Little, Toni Lanphier, Emma Buckman and Joe Little on Saturday night at the Grand Central Hotel.
News

Changing of the guard for the Proserpine Lions

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Jul 2018 2:25 PM

ON SATURDAY night Proserpine Lions Club held their changeover dinner at the Grand Central Hotel Proserpine.

Townsville's Toni Lanphier inducted the new board of directors: president for the second year running Sharon Little, secretary Emma Buckman and treasurer Joe Little.

Ms Little said Proserpine Lions Club had donated more than $31,000 to local, Australian and Lions International charities over the past year.

Also during the year MrLittle received the Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year award for his work post-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The club again helped at the Paul Bowman Challenge Cup by providing food to help the clubs cater for the number of families and participants.

At the annual Dingo Beach Whitfunday the Lions provided burgers and sausages as well as tendered the bar.

Currently there are about 25 Proserpine Lions members and the club won Lions Top Club of the District in October.

board of directors lions proserpine proserpine lions whitsundays

Top Stories

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    News What better way to kick off the new financial year than with some laps of a racetrack.

    • 5th Jul 2018 2:22 PM
    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    News Cannonvale intruder inciting fear

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

    News Sugar Code of Conduct review bought forward by Feds.

    Drawing a red line in the sand

    Drawing a red line in the sand

    News "We have a voice, let's use it,” he said.

    Local Partners