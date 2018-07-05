Changing of the guard for the Proserpine Lions

NEW BOARD: Sharon Little, Toni Lanphier, Emma Buckman and Joe Little on Saturday night at the Grand Central Hotel.

NEW BOARD: Sharon Little, Toni Lanphier, Emma Buckman and Joe Little on Saturday night at the Grand Central Hotel.

ON SATURDAY night Proserpine Lions Club held their changeover dinner at the Grand Central Hotel Proserpine.

Townsville's Toni Lanphier inducted the new board of directors: president for the second year running Sharon Little, secretary Emma Buckman and treasurer Joe Little.

Ms Little said Proserpine Lions Club had donated more than $31,000 to local, Australian and Lions International charities over the past year.

Also during the year MrLittle received the Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year award for his work post-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The club again helped at the Paul Bowman Challenge Cup by providing food to help the clubs cater for the number of families and participants.

At the annual Dingo Beach Whitfunday the Lions provided burgers and sausages as well as tendered the bar.

Currently there are about 25 Proserpine Lions members and the club won Lions Top Club of the District in October.