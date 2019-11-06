HEALTH CRISIS: Docs just need time to fall in love with bush

A University of Queensland-led study interviewed more than 1500 doctors, supervisors and trainees to identify ways to improve medical services for rural communities.

THE health crisis in the bush could be cured if rural doctors' postings were longer, and more rural training positions were created, a national survey of medical practitioners has found.

The study found that the longer doctors were in the bush, the more they fell in love with their rural placements.

"The longer trainees spent in rural training, the more positive experiences they reported for all

measures, more self-efficacy about rural work and intention for working rurally in future," it reported.

But early career doctors said the isolation of the rural placement took its toll on professional development.

The study said to encourage more doctors, there was a need for better rural training pathways, including more secure long-term placements, improved rural health leadership and more professional networks between rural hospitals.

UQ Rural Clinical School head professor Sarah Strasser said the findings reinforced that rural medicine was a distinct form of practice, with physicians and paediatricians having to do more with different resources.

Professor Strasser said more was needed to encourage rural medical workers to stay.

"Encouraging trainees to return is reliant on strong leadership, high quality programs and flexibility around family and lifestyle matters," she said.

Rural communities make up 30 per cent of the Australian population the report said, yet finding doctors has been a struggle for towns like Clermont and Collinsville.

In October, the Regional Australia Institute reported the industry most in need of staff was the medical industry with, 156 vacancies for nurses and medical practitioners in Central Queensland.

Prof Strasser said the study would help transform the current basic and advanced training for regional general physician in central and southern Queensland.

It would also provide specific recommendations for the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, as well as State Government and health services to create a more stable rural general physician and paediatrician workforce.

Queensland Rural Medical Service executive director Dr Hwee Sin Chong said the study was a step in the right direction for rural medicine.

"This research supports the current investment and direction of our Queensland pathway program, and recognises the value of our regional physician teachers and supervisors," Dr Chong said.