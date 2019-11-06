Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A University of Queensland-led study interviewed more than 1500 doctors, supervisors and trainees to identify ways to improve medical services for rural communities.
A University of Queensland-led study interviewed more than 1500 doctors, supervisors and trainees to identify ways to improve medical services for rural communities.
Health

HEALTH CRISIS: Docs just need time to fall in love with bush

Zizi Averill
6th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE health crisis in the bush could be cured if rural doctors' postings were longer, and more rural training positions were created, a national survey of medical practitioners has found.

A University of Queensland-led study interviewed more than 1500 doctors, supervisors and trainees to identify ways to improve medical services for rural communities.

The study found that the longer doctors were in the bush, the more they fell in love with their rural placements.

"The longer trainees spent in rural training, the more positive experiences they reported for all

measures, more self-efficacy about rural work and intention for working rurally in future," it reported.

But early career doctors said the isolation of the rural placement took its toll on professional development.

The study said to encourage more doctors, there was a need for better rural training pathways, including more secure long-term placements, improved rural health leadership and more professional networks between rural hospitals.

UQ Rural Clinical School head professor Sarah Strasser said the findings reinforced that rural medicine was a distinct form of practice, with physicians and paediatricians having to do more with different resources.

Professor Strasser said more was needed to encourage rural medical workers to stay.

"Encouraging trainees to return is reliant on strong leadership, high quality programs and flexibility around family and lifestyle matters," she said.

Rural communities make up 30 per cent of the Australian population the report said, yet finding doctors has been a struggle for towns like Clermont and Collinsville.

In October, the Regional Australia Institute reported the industry most in need of staff was the medical industry with, 156 vacancies for nurses and medical practitioners in Central Queensland.

Mackay region mothers 'failed by government'

The CQ town with no doctor, fast internet or supermarket

Mothers paying the price for legal pressure on doctors

Emergency departments receive trauma training boost

Prof Strasser said the study would help transform the current basic and advanced training for regional general physician in central and southern Queensland.

It would also provide specific recommendations for the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, as well as State Government and health services to create a more stable rural general physician and paediatrician workforce.

Queensland Rural Medical Service executive director Dr Hwee Sin Chong said the study was a step in the right direction for rural medicine.

"This research supports the current investment and direction of our Queensland pathway program, and recognises the value of our regional physician teachers and supervisors," Dr Chong said.

 

central queensland clermont collinsville health hwee sin chong mackay health queensland rural medical service royal australasian college of physicians rural rural doctors rural health sarah strasser university of queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANNOUNCED: Labor reveals candidate for Whitsunday seat

        premium_icon ANNOUNCED: Labor reveals candidate for Whitsunday seat

        Politics 'I want to make that every kid that grows up here can get a job here': Proserpine woman says jobs for locals a top priority.

        GALLERY: The Whitsundays celebrates the Melbourne Cup

        premium_icon GALLERY: The Whitsundays celebrates the Melbourne Cup

        Entertainment All the race-day-ready outfits snapped out and about

        BUSTED: Mum took care of marijuana for 'one of the lads'

        premium_icon BUSTED: Mum took care of marijuana for 'one of the lads'

        Crime Sisters front court together to fight for a second chance.

        Veteran helped map New Guinea during stint in Army

        premium_icon Veteran helped map New Guinea during stint in Army

        News Resolving a disputed border was just one important task he worked on