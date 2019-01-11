Menu
Login
Newsreaders Natarsha Belling and Samantha Heathwood wearing the ‘penis-shaped’ jacket.
Newsreaders Natarsha Belling and Samantha Heathwood wearing the ‘penis-shaped’ jacket.
Fashion & Beauty

‘Penis jacket’ makes comeback on live TV

by Shireen Khalil
11th Jan 2019 6:28 AM

A few years ago, Network 10 newsreader Natarsha Belling once wore what some eagle-eyed viewers referred to as a "penis-shaped" jacket because of its unfortunate neckline.

It ended up going viral - worldwide.

The unforgettable jacket has made yet another comeback, this time donned by Channel 9 presenter Samantha Heathwood during a broadcast this week.

The placement of Heathwood's white top underneath the jacket only made the outfit of choice look ruder.

The innocently shaped jacket has a collar that is rounded at the shoulders and it is extended further down the chest and finished with a zip.

It didn't take long for the memes to start rolling in with viewers flooding social media feeds with a side-by-side image of Belling and Heathwood wearing the unfortunately shaped jacket.

Viewers joked it was a "d**k move" for the channel to make her wear it.

"Well, it's pointing in the right direction!" one said.

"Woah that's even worse than before … this time spillage," another Twitter user added.

But not everyone had bad things to say about the penis jacket, with someone writing: "Who the hell notices this sh*t"

One user came to the Heathwood's defence saying, "You people are so catty; so what, it looks good on her!"

Perhaps the wardrobe team hoped people would forget the second time round as Triple M pointed out.

"Someone in the wardrobe department probably (thought): 'It's been a couple years, no-one will notice.'"

All-in-all, it wasn't a hard act to follow.

More Stories

channel nine fashion

Top Stories

    Shark claim questioned after child, woman bitten

    Shark claim questioned after child, woman bitten

    News New information casts doubt over initial explanation on what caused injuries to a child and and woman this morning at Hamilton Island.

    'Cold and dehydrated': Five men rescued by chopper

    'Cold and dehydrated': Five men rescued by chopper

    News The group of men stranded at Bogie have been rescued.

    Hamilton Island shark attack injuries not life-threatening

    Hamilton Island shark attack injuries not life-threatening

    Breaking Hamilton Island shark attack injuries not life-threatening

    Beloved family pets 'torn to pieces' in dingo attacks

    Beloved family pets 'torn to pieces' in dingo attacks

    News Beloved family pets 'torn to pieces' in dingo attacks

    Local Partners