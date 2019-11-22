Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatumhave finalised their divorce. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatumhave finalised their divorce. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Celebrity

Channing Tatum finalises divorce

by Julie Gordon and Chelsea Hirsch
22nd Nov 2019 11:24 AM

A year-and-a-half after announcing their separation, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are divorced.

The stars - who are both in new relationships, with Dewan expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee - finalised their divorce in Los Angeles this week, Page Six has confirmed.

TMZ reports the exes have not yet worked out a property settlement or a custody agreement over their six-year-old daughter, Everly.

 

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

Dewan, 38, and actor Kazee, 44, announced in September that she was pregnant. Tatum, meanwhile, is dating the singer Jessie J - a relationship Dewan said she was shocked to learn about not directly through Tatum but via the internet.

"I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face - and over the internet, as it was happening," she reportedly wrote in her recent memoir. "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided."

 

Channing Tatum and Jessie J.
Channing Tatum and Jessie J.

 

Dewan is pregnant. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dewan is pregnant. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018, and he and Jessie were first linked in early October of that year. Interestingly, the divorce papers were filed just weeks later, on October 26, 2018, per court records.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
channing tatum divorce jenna dewan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

        premium_icon All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

        News There will be no way to miss you're in Cannonvale with the installation of a new welcome sign.

        Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

        premium_icon Time to get serious about road projects, Christensen says

        Politics ‘The people of the Whitsundays have waited long enough for action’

        Croc team scores win at national awards

        premium_icon Croc team scores win at national awards

        News More than 50 staff pull together to secure trophy.

        The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

        premium_icon The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

        News The first participants have gone for their licence and freedom.