Chantoozies are young at heart

The Chantoozies are set to bring their energy to the Airlie Festival of Music.

The Chantoozies are set to bring their energy to the Airlie Festival of Music. Contributed

WHEN the Chantoozies are performing live on stage, one thing is immediately clear - their passion and energy is infectious.

And high profile band member Ally Fowler said this uplifting feel good performance is exactly what the Whitsunday community needs as the massive three day Airlie Festival of Music ramps up.

"We have an enormous amount of fun on stage and because we enjoy being in each others company that flows down into the stage and into audience, its one of those things people comment on, they always say we are having such a good time and its really infectious,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone, we are aware Airlie Beach and surrounding areas have been through hard time and are still going tough so we are hoping to give them a bit of relief from all of that and a chance to let their hair down and forget their troubles for a weekend.”

The Chantoozies band formed 31 years ago in Melbourne as a cabernet style group and quickly set ambitious goals to climb the ladder to fame.

After establishing a following at a venue known as the "Underground Night Club”, word spread on the success of the musicians.

Ms Fowler said from there, the rest "was history”.

"Other club owners came to see us and people got wind of a new fun party band in town,” she said.

"We booked gigs and we were offered a contract and away we went, and we have been together ever since.”

Chantoozies hits including 'Wanna to be up', 'Witch Queen', and 'Love the one you're with' will be among the sensational hits to be performed for the upcoming festival.

The group have performed all around Australia, and have even gone on tour with high profile American song writer and pianist Billy Joel.

The Festival which runs from November 10-12 will feature 74 legendary bands including top class acts such as Leo Sayer, Sneaky Sound System, Shannon Noll and much more.

Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin said there would be a solid mix of "old legends” and the "up-and-coming unknowns” taking to the stage.

"You get to hear the big name acts you grew up with and the acts you never even know existed - but they're unreal,” he said.

Special accommodation packages can be booked with festival organisers, but time is running with only one week left to book, so festival goers will need to get in quick.

For information on how to book call 0408 062 816.