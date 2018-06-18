Violent confrontation rocks Love Island

LOVE Island didn't quite live up to its name on Sunday night's episode of the racy reality show, with an explosive confrontation between two contestants turning physical.

Contestants Eden Dally and Grant Capp were shown arguing poolside in the Love Island manor as their fellow reality TV hopefuls watched on. As their verbal sparring escalated, the pair rushed at each other, having to be separated by those around them.

The fight started in the wake of Justin and Elias' eviction from the show - an exit that sparked much debate as divisions have formed between the islanders.

Grant was shown consoling a crying Tayla after the altercation.

"I know you were just defending me but I hated every second of that," she told him.

Other contestants reflected on the fight in their on-camera confessionals, Millie saying it had gone "too far" and Josh that it had been "really intense."

Eden expressed regret at the scuffle, describing it as a "stupid thing that happened."

Last week, eliminated contestant Elias Chigros slammed the show's rules, describing his time inside the villa as a "mental game".

Speaking to news.com.au following his exit on last Thursday's episode, the personal trainer said the experience would see him "definitely not" go on another reality TV show.

"I was starting to lose my mind a bit. I'm not very good at being caged up and there is a lot of restrictions on what you can and can't do," he said.

"I was the one that was constantly being told off - no flips in the pool, no this, no that, put this person down."

According to Elias, the worst rule he was subjected to was not being able to sleep until all the other contestants were in bed.