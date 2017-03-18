31°
Characters feature at festival

Jacob Wilson | 18th Mar 2017 10:30 AM
GRIPPING: Mohamed Khadra will feature at this year's Whitsunday Writers Festival.
GRIPPING: Mohamed Khadra will feature at this year's Whitsunday Writers Festival.

THIS year's Whitsunday Writers Festival will highlight that being a jack of all trades makes for good writing.

University of Sydney Surgery professor and award-winning author and playwright Mohamed Khadra will feature at the festival, and he will have no shortage of interesting stories to tell.

Professor Khadra's achievements include writing Making the Cut, The Patient, Terminal Decline, and Honour Duty and Courage and co-writing a play called At Any Cost.

His most recent publication, Honour Duty and Courage, is set in Rwanda, post-tsunami Aceh, Timor and the Middle East and is based on interviews with more than two dozen front-line army medicos.

The eighth Whitsunday Writers Festival will also get the attention of local sailors with Rob Mundle to make an appearance.

Mr Mundle is described as the "voice of sailing”, establishing his reputation after his gripping account of the 54th Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race tragedy.

The Whitsunday Writers Festival runs from June 16 to 18 at Lure in Abell Point Marina.

There will be a free opening night party complete with finger food provided by Fish D'Vine.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  authors mohamed khadra whitsundays whitsunday writers festival

