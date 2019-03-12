Menu
Credit card details were allegedly stolen and used to make 'expensive' purchases in Cannonvale.
Crime

Charge laid for alleged credit card fraud

Claudia Alp
by
12th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

A CANNONVALE man, who allegedly stole credit card details and used them to buy expensive items, has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Whitsunday police received a complaint from an Airlie Beach man on March 1 after his credit card was allegedly used to make a number of transactions at local businesses in Cannonvale.

Items allegedly purchased included a large television, machinery tools, mowers, a drone and other electrical appliances.

On March 6, police searched an address in Cannonvale where they recovered several items.

A 25-year-old man was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and will appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 15.

