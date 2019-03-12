Charge laid for alleged credit card fraud

Credit card details were allegedly stolen and used to make 'expensive' purchases in Cannonvale.

Credit card details were allegedly stolen and used to make 'expensive' purchases in Cannonvale. BrianAJackson

A CANNONVALE man, who allegedly stole credit card details and used them to buy expensive items, has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Whitsunday police received a complaint from an Airlie Beach man on March 1 after his credit card was allegedly used to make a number of transactions at local businesses in Cannonvale.

Items allegedly purchased included a large television, machinery tools, mowers, a drone and other electrical appliances.

On March 6, police searched an address in Cannonvale where they recovered several items.

A 25-year-old man was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and will appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 15.