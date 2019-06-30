Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT DATE: A Karara man is scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.
COURT DATE: A Karara man is scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Breaking

CHARGED: Karara man to front court after house fire

Elyse Wurm
by
29th Jun 2019 9:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KARARA man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in the small Southern Downs town today.

Warwick Senior Constable Matt Shield said the 38-year-old man was being held in police custody until his court appearance.

He is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on July 1.

The charge follows a devastating fire that gutted a home on Wickham Rd, just off Toowoomba-Karara Rd, today.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.40am and found the home fully engulfed by flames.

arson arson charge house fire karara house fire qfes warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    premium_icon Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    News The company has also confirmed support is in place as workers come to terms with the loss of a colleague.

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    News Are you keen to enter? Here's the details.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    premium_icon Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    News Longer hours and complexity of roles are driving negotiations