CHARGED UP: Prossie to be part of new automotive future

PICTURE PERFECT: Proserpine is among the list of locations now joining the electric super highway.

PICTURE PERFECT: Proserpine is among the list of locations now joining the electric super highway.

PROSERPINE will soon be able to embrace an electric future when they become part of one the world’s longest electric highways.

The town is part of a planned expansion to the Queensland Electric Super Highway, which currently boasts 17 charging stations allowing electric car owners to drive from Cairns to Coolangatta.

As part of the initial rollout in 2018, Bowen became the first Whitsunday location chosen on the electric highway.

Since then, more than 1,770 kW/h has been accessed by drivers at the Bowen location, enough to move a Nissan Leaf over 11,000kms.

A spokesman for the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads said the roll out would help more owners of electric cars to see regional Queensland.

“More than $2.5 million (is being spent) to make the journey even easier for those choosing to drive electric, and Proserpine has been selected as a potential charging site,” the spokesman said.

“Through our super highway initiative, we’re encouraging electric vehicle owners to hit the road from the Gold Coast to Cairns, and visit regional towns and centres with the chargers.”

“With more and more Australians taking up electric vehicles, it’s important that we invest in the necessary infrastructure to make sure that they can also enjoy all that Queensland has to offer.”

The spokesman confirmed a location hadn’t been decided on yet, however negotiations were currently taking place with Whitsunday Regional Council with a draft agreement expected to be finalised in the first quarter of this year.

Other new locations in north Queensland include Ayr, Ingham and Innisfail.