Chargers take out Sevens

SMASHED IT: Scott Evans batting for 'The Charges' at the cricket sevens tournament at the Proserpine Cricket Ground on Sunday. Jessica lamb

Cricket: The beers and runs were flowing as the Whitsunday Cricket Sevens tournament was played over the weekend.

With more than 150 players making up 18different teams for the two-day tournament, the event was a huge success and a valuable fundraiser for the Proserpine Cricket Association.

The 18 teams were split into three groups based loosely on ability, with each team playing five games and facing six overs, with the aim of scoring as many runs as possible in the allotted overs.

The matches are a bit like the popular T20 cricket matches, except much shorter and often played under the influence of alcohol.

After the pool matches, the top two teams in each pool played off in the finals.

Winner of Pool C was Sunka Mun, with Beers, Bouncers and Boundaries runners-up.

Pool B was taken out by Cutters-ish made up of the local Canecutters team mixed with other players looking for a team and the Hawaiian Headhunters were runners-up.

Winner of Pool A, or the pool with the more skilled cricketers, was Chargers, a mixture of Bowen players and local Warriors players, with Vote Yes Valleys represented by the local Valleys team coming runners-up.

Special mention must go to the two women's teams, the Middle Stump Lubricators, who enter a team every year, and Looking for a Keeper.

Erin Passfield took out the women's box-throwing competition and Aaron Regan won the men's catching competition for the third year in a row.

The Proserpine Cricket Association wishes to thank all players, volunteers and supporters for their participation over the twodays as they take a break over the festive season and will resume in January.