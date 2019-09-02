Menu
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Crime

Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 7:11 AM
THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.

brisbane editors picks extortion strathpine

