Charges dropped against ex bikie’s girlfriend

THE Insta-famous girlfriend of a former Hells Angels bikie had charges of stealing a rental car dropped this morning.

Allaina Vader, whose legal name is Allaina Dianna Jones, did not appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning when the charge was dropped.

She was accused of unlawfully using a Thrifty rental car between January 31 and February 28 at Robina.

Allaina Vader in a picture posted to Instagram yesterday.

Prosecutor Bob Falconer this morning told the court police would not be offering any evidence on the charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Magistrate Mark Howden dismissed the charge.

Vader first came into public prominence due to her raunchy photos with ex-Hells Angels bikie Ben 'Notorious' Geppert which the pair posted to Instagram.

Vader has been posting on Instagram support for Geppert after his younger brother Harry Geppert was killed in a Varsity Lakes park earlier this month.

The pair became engaged in December last year.

Vader and her cousin Rikki Louise Jones were also dragged into a fight between Geppert and Jones' former boyfriend and former Bandidos bikie Brett 'Kaos' Pechey.

The cousins were posting taunting images on their Instagram accounts.

The pair made up after Jones split with Pechey.