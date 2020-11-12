Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

George Pell to walk free after child abuse convictions quashed
News

Charges dropped in Pell contempt case

by Melissa Iaria
12th Nov 2020 10:51 AM

Charges have been dropped against three journalists in the contempt trial over the way Cardinal George Pell's conviction was reported.

Barrister Lisa De Ferrari SC, acting for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said on Thursday she was instructed not to proceed with charges against three people facing contempt charges.

"I have instructions not to proceed with certain charges," she said.

 

The charges were dropped against three News Corp Australia digital editors: Andrew Piva of the Geelong Advertiser, Lachlan Hastings of The Weekly Times and Michael Owen-Brown of The Advertiser.

Will Houghton QC, counsel for News Corp Australia, described it as "extraordinary" that the Office of Public Prosecutions finally realised it had no case against these journalists almost two years after proceedings began.

Justice John Dixon ordered the proceedings against the individuals be dismissed.

He said he reserved his decision on the question of any costs.

Eighteen journalists and 12 media organisations are trial in the Victorian Supreme Court for allegedly breaching a gag order on Cardinal Pell's child sex convictions, which have since been overturned.

The trial is continuing.

News Corp Australia is the publisher of NCA NewsWire.

Originally published as Charges dropped in Pell contempt case

More Stories

contempt editors picks george pell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for Cannonvale pub revamp get tick of approval

        Premium Content Plans for Cannonvale pub revamp get tick of approval

        Business The Royal Cannonvale Hotel forms part of a larger development on the site of a former backpackers

        Bowen man had jail sentence suspended, then blew it

        Premium Content Bowen man had jail sentence suspended, then blew it

        Crime He committed two new offences so he’s been sent behind bars as punishment.

        Jury to resume deliberating case against fugitive’s mum

        Premium Content Jury to resume deliberating case against fugitive’s mum

        News The jury has already considered the evidence for about three hours.

        Traditional owners take stand against NAIDOC celebrations

        Premium Content Traditional owners take stand against NAIDOC celebrations

        News ‘We choose not to celebrate in an effort to highlight the ongoing challenges we...