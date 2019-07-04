Menu
NEWS..........PIC AARON CURRAN.......3 MARCH 2004....PICTURED ARE TEACHERS MALCOLM AND ESME BECK WHO HAVE COMPLETED 40 YEARS SERVICE WITH LUTHERAN EDUCATION AUSTRALIA.
Crime

Charges laid over horror Christmas Eve crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th Jul 2019 6:08 AM
A MAN who was allegedly behind the wheel of a car when it ran a red light and fatally struck an elderly Cairns couple on Christmas Eve has been charged.

Malcolm and Esme Beck were killed after being hit by a car as they crossed Ross River Rd about 7.10pm shortly after leaving church on December 24, 2018.

The retired Cairns couple, aged in their mid-70s, had been visiting one of their two daughters, Annette Beck, in Townsville for Christmas, when the tragedy occurred.

A Railway Estate man, 36, was on Wednesday charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of failing to stop at a red traffic light.

Forensic Crash Unit investigator Senior Constable Mark Knopjes said it would be alleged the man ran a red light at the intersection of Queens and Ross River roads and struck the pedestrians.

Family members arrive at the scene of a double fatal on Ross River Road, Mundingburra. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Witnesses of the crash helped with the investigation, Sen-Constable Knopjes said.

Ms Beck told the Bulletin on Christmas Day it was "just a terrible tragedy".

People first on the scene and paramedics tried desperately to revive the couple, but they could not be saved.

During Christmas Day mass, Cairns Lutheran Parish Pastor Greg Schiller said the couple was much loved by the church family.

The driver of the vehicle is expected to appear in Townsville Magistrate Court on July 12.

